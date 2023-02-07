Shock in Medellín caused the death of a priest inside a bar. However, the fact is undermined by doubts that the authorities are trying to resolve. The record of the security cameras and a medical examination would provide new details.

The body of Javier Eduardo Gómez Pertuz appeared lifeless in a commercial establishment in the Laureles neighborhood, in the famous seventy race. He arrived there on the night of Friday, February 3, and it was early Saturday morning when the body was found. Apparently, the religious left his residence to that sector of the capital of Antioquia to enjoy the game that the Colombian U-20 team was playing against Paraguay. National Police sources confirmed that the citizen was traveling alone.

After arriving at the place, he asked for a table and sat down without a companion. As the minutes passed, someone stood next to her and they had a conversation. It is known that, from one moment to the next, the religious fell asleep, but he went unnoticed by the environment. Witnesses told investigators that the subject who was accompanying him abandoned him. The next day, it was learned what had happened inside the bar, when the local administrators were taking out the drunks to close the doors.

At that moment, a person tried to lift it with the purpose of leaving it on the sidewalk. However, he did not respond to the calls and they noticed that he was not breathing. By the time the quadrant units arrived, they realized the man had no vital signs. But he also did not have an element in his pockets that would account for his identity. For example, they did not observe his documents in his belongings.

Much less was the phone that was supposedly charging. At that time it was suspected that she had been the victim of a robbery by the subject who stood next to her at the bar and with whom she had allegedly had a chat during the night. Faced with this scenario, the decision was made to transfer the body to the facilities of the National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences of Medellín. Through forensic work, the name and surname of the man was reached: Javier Eduardo Gómez.

Faced with this scenario, Colonel José Miranda, commander in charge of the Valle de Aburrá Metropolitan Police, said that, although they do not have control of the investigations, they are attentive to the findings of the Attorney General’s Office. The officer described that, at the moment, there is no fixed conclusion since they are awaiting the opinion offered by the forensics of the National Institute of Legal Medicine. It is also analyzed if, indeed, there was a theft that triggered the death of the priest.

“We would hope that, once the cause of death is clear, we can move forward with the investigation. From the first information, possibly there is a theft of some belongings ”, explained the high official of this institution in the Aburrá Valley.