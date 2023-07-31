Investing in the circular economy leads to greater economic returns – Cover News

In 2023, 62% of Italian companies are well aware of the concept of circular economy, and have acquired awareness of the concrete advantages of investing in sustainability projects, also from an industrial point of view. A sign of how circularity is increasingly perceived as an essential element of the Italian industrial fabric. And the increase in investments in this area demonstrates how companies are starting to believe in the usefulness of the circular economy. This is confirmed by the CleanTech Observatory, ‘Environmental Sustainability, Circular Economy and Energy Efficiency in SMEs and Large Enterprises’, conducted by Eumetra on behalf of Innovatec and Circularity.

In fact, almost 2 out of 3 companies declare that ‘circular’ investments have generated a greater economic return.

Big companies invest more

Not only that: 50% of companies have also improved their reputation and 33% have obtained a competitive advantage over their competitors. In the coming years, 44% of companies intend to invest even more in sustainability projects, and 37% in circular economy projects.

But if Italian companies that have invested in the circular economy double in one year, the figure is still low: 16% in 2023 against 9% in 2022. The figure is significantly higher in large companies (40%), and the investments mainly concern the procurement of recycled materials (64%) and the recycling of production waste (61%). Only 14% of investments are intended for industrial symbiosis projects.

Lack of skills is the main obstacle

The Observatory also focuses on the barriers that block investments. For almost half of the companies interviewed (47%) it is the lack of skills in the company that hinders the commitment to sustainability. A figure that is up on the 36% recorded last year. Furthermore, for 41% of companies the legislation is still too complicated (in 2022 16% of companies declared it), even more so on circularity issues. Technology, on the other hand, does not seem to be a problem: only 12% of the sample complains about its lack.

Digital tools for companies towards circularity

For the purpose of promoting the circular economy, the development of digital platforms plays a fundamental role, allowing the various actors involved to collaborate to extend the life cycle of products. Digital innovation represents one of the main strengths of the new version of the Circularity Platform, the technological platform launched in 2018 which activates and facilitates collaboration between companies with a view to industrial symbiosis. This, thanks to the application of advanced data processing calculation models, which classify operators based on environmental parameters and geo-location systems to allow the traceability of the entire waste chain, by-products and end-of-waste materials .

