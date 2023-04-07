Another piece of an overall strategy to facilitate foreign investments in our country

The Legislative Decree for the strengthening of the administrative capacity of the PAs approved today by the Council of Ministers contains the rule which provides for the establishment of theMission unit “attracting and unblocking investments” at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, aimed at facilitating, directing and de-bureaucratizing the procedures for attracting investments in Italy.

The new mission unit constitutes a further element in the Ministry’s overall strategy aimed at stimulating and unblocking investments in our country.

Il Mimi in fact, it has already equipped itself with tools that go in this direction, among which the «single window» to support international investors and a fund to enhance the activity of attracting foreign investments, with a budget of 5 million euros per year.

A further measure already in the field envisages that the Mimit has the possibility of expanding its own substitute power in the event of inaction by the central administrations in proceedings linked to significant investments for the national production system, for at least 25 million euros and with significant employment effects.

Among the instruments already active, we also note a measure that makes it possible to reduce slowdowns or vetoes by public administrations when there are projects of national interest for investments of over 400 million euros relating to sectors of strategic importancesuch as microelectronics and semiconductors, batteries, supercomputing and high performance computing, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), low carbon manufacturing, connected, autonomous and low emission vehicles, healthcare digital and smart and hydrogen.

This overall strategy on attracting investments in Italy was recently illustrated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bearin a series of meetings with foreign investors and companies, including Spanish, Swiss, Czech, German and Polish companies.

The regulation aimed at guaranteeing continuity of service for Almaviva Contact workers was also included in the PA Decree. The provision will allow the company’s employees to continue to operate at least until 31 December next, through an allocation of 5 million euros aimed at restoring the “1500” contact center service.