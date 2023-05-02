Investment in millions for German e-mobility company Nachrichten Hennigsdorf – News Hennigsdorf Politics Current news on the internet

Andreas Zurwehme, CEO of eROCKIT AG, emphasizes that the technology of the eROCKIT vehicles helps to solve mobility problems worldwide and to achieve climate goals. Motovolt’s participation shows that eROCKIT is a company with cutting-edge technology and German engineering and will lead to great international success, says Tushar Choudhary, CEO of Motovolt.
Two other prominent guests also made an appearance. Youtuber and TV presenter Aaron Troschke and soccer professional Max Kruse. He has already played for well-known Bundesliga clubs such as VfL Wolfsburg, Union Berlin and Werder Bremen. Just like Aaron Troschke, the former national soccer player invested in eROCKIT as a business angel a few years ago. Max Kruse explains what makes the bike so special: “It’s as easy to ride as a bicycle, but then you’re suddenly going 100 km/h on the autobahn. Of course that’s a really great driving experience.”
The eROCKIT is an extraordinary electric vehicle that differs from other vehicles due to its innovative pedal drive and human hybrid technology. Investors have a special opportunity to invest in a German eMobility company, as eROCKIT AG ( offers the opportunity to acquire shares in the company. eROCKIT AG holds 100% of the shares in eROCKIT Systems GmbH in Hennigsdorf near Berlin, where the eROCKIT is produced.The team of the eROCKIT Group consists of first-class two-wheeler and automotive experts and a strong management.
