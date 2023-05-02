Investment in millions for German e-mobility company Nachrichten Hennigsdorf – News Hennigsdorf Politics Current news on the internet

eROCKIT presented one of the most innovative electric vehicles in the world at Pariser Platz in Berlin: The e-bike eROCKIT, which has become known as the fastest bicycle in the world . The Indian company Motovolt is making an investment of one million euros in eROCKIT AG and will invest a further 10 million euros in the construction of an eROCKIT production facility in India. The investment will strengthen the production of eROCKIT in Hennigsdorf near Berlin. A new entry-level model is to be developed soon, which will serve as a platform for international models. eROCKIT’s future model strategy includes a premium model, a performance model, an entry-level model for the European market and its own model for international markets such as India. In addition, eROCKIT plans to integrate its human hybrid drive into other application areas and vehicles.

Andreas Zurwehme, CEO of eROCKIT AG, emphasizes that the technology of the eROCKIT vehicles helps to solve mobility problems worldwide and to achieve climate goals. Motovolt’s participation shows that eROCKIT is a company with cutting-edge technology and German engineering and will lead to great international success, says Tushar Choudhary, CEO of Motovolt.

Two other prominent guests also made an appearance. Youtuber and TV presenter Aaron Troschke and soccer professional Max Kruse. He has already played for well-known Bundesliga clubs such as VfL Wolfsburg, Union Berlin and Werder Bremen. Just like Aaron Troschke, the former national soccer player invested in eROCKIT as a business angel a few years ago. Max Kruse explains what makes the bike so special: “It’s as easy to ride as a bicycle, but then you’re suddenly going 100 km/h on the autobahn. Of course that’s a really great driving experience.”

The eROCKIT is an extraordinary electric vehicle that differs from other vehicles due to its innovative pedal drive and human hybrid technology. Investors have a special opportunity to invest in a German eMobility company, as eROCKIT AG ( offers the opportunity to acquire shares in the company. eROCKIT AG holds 100% of the shares in eROCKIT Systems GmbH in Hennigsdorf near Berlin, where the eROCKIT is produced.The team of the eROCKIT Group consists of first-class two-wheeler and automotive experts and a strong management.

Contact

eROCKIT AG

Andreas Zurwehme

Eduard-Maurer-Str.

16761 Hennigsdorf

03302-2309-125