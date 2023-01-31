Taking into account the situation that the community of the municipality of Cajicá is going through in relation to the lack of water supply, Governor Nicolás García announced the investment of close to $27,000 million to guarantee immediate works and start the structural and definitive solution with the construction of the water storage tank.

“After a work table with the mayor of Cajicá, Fabio Ramirez, we have decided to make the direct and immediate transfer of $2,000 million so that they can be used for the purchase of tanks and motor pumps for the sectors that need it at this time so that they can guarantee the water supply; and in relation to the definitive solution, which is the construction of the water storage tank, We inform that in the month of February the $20,000 million of the Governor’s Office will be transferred, which will be added to the $4,500 that the municipality will have,” said the president of the Cundinamarquese.

The Governor highlighted that all of the bear resources will be administered by the Cajicá Public Services Company, an entity that must carry out the bidding process and execution of the works, which they will allow all the inhabitants to enjoy the constant and optimal supply of water.