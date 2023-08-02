Home » Investment opportunities in the energy sector
News

Investment opportunities in the energy sector

by admin
Investment opportunities in the energy sector

THE CHALLENGE is big, global energy demand will grow between 62% and 185% by 2050. To reach the Net Zero goal, the consulting firm McKinsey estimates that spending on physical assets will grow from $5.7 trillion to $ 9.2 trillion

The big question is: which technological solutions are going to produce the most energy at the lowest price and with the fewest emissions to have a significant impact? Jens Peersthe Global CIO of shares and basic income of Mirova, compares this change in society with the changes of the industrial revolution, or the internet revolution, likewise, affirms that we are in the initial stages of a transition that will last decades , not years, and there are massive opportunities for investors in different areas.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that to reach Net Zero by 2050, the world will need 80,000 terawatt-hours of electricity (triple the current amount). All of our experts agree on the immense scale of the opportunity, the great need to invest in infrastructure, and the many ways to seize the opportunity.

Similarly, the International Energy Agency affirms that wind is the main source of renewable energy after hydro and had greater growth in 2021, up to 17% with 55% greater growth than what was achieved in 2020. An impressive 70% of this new wind power generation capacity was in China. Due to its high barrier to entry, scale of power production, and reliability, Peers nominates it as their favorite renewable energy investment.

Nuclear energy is rejected by many countries since the Chernobyl accident, in addition, after the Fukushima disaster, its rejection was further promoted, however, countries like Canada have begun to look seriously at nuclear energy, after having rejected it for many years. Some recent developments such as small reactors and nuclear fusion research have given experts optimism about the nuclear potential.

See also  How to face the environmental crisis from the universities?

According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas represents around a quarter of electricity generation and almost a third of total energy demand in the last decade.

You may also like

AMD share: This slows down the group

A fiery battle between Wydad and Al-Hilal to...

Emergency Flood Control Measures Implemented in Harbin City...

This would be the Barbie of Quibdó, according...

Sparkasse closes location in Sigharting: are “small” banks...

On the sidelines of the Russian-African summit

Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to $1.25 Billion for...

Iraqi immigrants burn a third Koran in Sweden

Allocation of 44 Million Yuan from Central Government...

Tesla: Regulatory issues for battery factory – video

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy