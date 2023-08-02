Investment opportunities in the energy sector

THE CHALLENGE is big, global energy demand will grow between 62% and 185% by 2050. To reach the Net Zero goal, the consulting firm McKinsey estimates that spending on physical assets will grow from $5.7 trillion to $ 9.2 trillion

The big question is: which technological solutions are going to produce the most energy at the lowest price and with the fewest emissions to have a significant impact? Jens Peersthe Global CIO of shares and basic income of Mirova, compares this change in society with the changes of the industrial revolution, or the internet revolution, likewise, affirms that we are in the initial stages of a transition that will last decades , not years, and there are massive opportunities for investors in different areas.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance estimates that to reach Net Zero by 2050, the world will need 80,000 terawatt-hours of electricity (triple the current amount). All of our experts agree on the immense scale of the opportunity, the great need to invest in infrastructure, and the many ways to seize the opportunity.

Similarly, the International Energy Agency affirms that wind is the main source of renewable energy after hydro and had greater growth in 2021, up to 17% with 55% greater growth than what was achieved in 2020. An impressive 70% of this new wind power generation capacity was in China. Due to its high barrier to entry, scale of power production, and reliability, Peers nominates it as their favorite renewable energy investment.

Nuclear energy is rejected by many countries since the Chernobyl accident, in addition, after the Fukushima disaster, its rejection was further promoted, however, countries like Canada have begun to look seriously at nuclear energy, after having rejected it for many years. Some recent developments such as small reactors and nuclear fusion research have given experts optimism about the nuclear potential.

According to the International Energy Agency, natural gas represents around a quarter of electricity generation and almost a third of total energy demand in the last decade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

