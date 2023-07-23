Investments in biotech companies can be rewarding, but profit matters. At FinanciaLounge

©Reuters. Investments in biotech companies can be rewarding, but profit matters

Capital Group, in a comment by Investment Director Steve Smith, underlines that it is not necessarily a question of high risk associated with a possible high return, and makes four cases of successful consolidated companies

The biotech investments are often associated with start-up high-risk, high-reward, with early-stage assets whose development path can be fraught with uncertainty. But not all biotech should be considered a speculative investment. There are companies with revenue-generating drugs that are developed based on proven technologies and are profitable. It’s the companies he focuses on Capital Group, which could offer an attractive combination of short-term earnings growth and long-term growth potential. These are the conclusions of a comment by Steve SmithInvestment Director di Capital Group on investment in biotechwhich signals investment opportunities in the sector.

GENERAL PERCEPTION OF HIGH RISK AND REWARD

Smith notes that a simple online search turns up things like titles biotech with blockbuster potential, with the biggest upside and even Here or Zero, or 3 high stakes titles that will make you rich or bankrupt. All of this reflects a general perception of high growth and high risk. But invest in stocks biotech does it really mean investing in companies with little or no current earnings, in the belief that a handful of promising drugs can ultimately transform the business? The answer could be either yes or no, per Smithaccording to which the sector is certainly full of start-up who are burning through money hoping to become the new ones Pharmacyclics o Acerta Pharmadevelopers of the revolutionary leukemia drugs Imbruvica and Calquence, respectively…

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

