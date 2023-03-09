Home News INVESTOR DEADLINE: Credit Suisse Group AG Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Credit Suisse Class Action Lawsuit – CS
INVESTOR DEADLINE: Credit Suisse Group AG Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Credit Suisse Class Action Lawsuit – CS

INVESTOR DEADLINE: Credit Suisse Group AG Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Credit Suisse Class Action Lawsuit – CS

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Swiss credit class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Credit Suisse
Group AG (NYSE: CS) securities between December 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Captioned Calhoun v. Credit Suisse Group AGNo. 23-cv-01297 (D.N.J.), the
Swiss credit class action lawsuit charges Credit Suisse and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Swiss credit class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

