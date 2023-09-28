Home » Investors from Santa Catarina, Brazil, interested in establishing themselves in the Hernandarias Industrial Zone
Investors from Santa Catarina, Brazil, interested in establishing themselves in the Hernandarias Industrial Zone

Investors from Santa Catarina, Brazil, interested in establishing themselves in the Hernandarias Industrial Zone

Meeting in the Municipality of Hernandarias with businessmen and representatives of state institutions of Santa Catarina.

*Local commune strengthens its industrial zone to attract investors.

The Municipality of Hernandarias is committed to promoting economic development and attracting investors in its Industrial Zone. In this sense, they have received recent visits from businessmen and institutions from the State of Santa Catarina, Brazil, with the purpose of exploring the investment opportunities offered by the region.

Delegation from the Brazilian state of Santa Catarina visiting the region.

The Hernandarias Industrial Zone, strategically located in the district, has become a focal point for the economic growth of the city and its surroundings. The visit of the Santa Catarina delegation has been a significant step in promoting this area as an attractive destination for investment.

The municipal mayor, Mr. Emiliano Nelson Cano, with precise instructions to promote the attention and promotion of the Industrial Zone, recognizing its current economic potential, is implementing measures to further promote growth and attract local and international investors.

In the heart of South America, Hernandarias is positioned as an ideal destination for industrial investment, with quality infrastructure, access to key markets and a conducive environment for business.

