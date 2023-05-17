Investors love high dividends, large-scale credit cards, high-yield ETFs

The investment trend that Chinese people prefer to pay dividends has continued to rise in recent years. According to statistics, the number of beneficiaries of domestic high-dividend ETF funds has doubled every year since 2020. This year, more than 300,000 of the 450,000 beneficiaries of the 48 Taiwan stock ETF funds have concentrated in 11 In terms of high-dividend ETF funds, I am optimistic about this wave of investment that prefers dividends. Investors continue to issue high-dividend ETF funds. This year, the popularity continues to heat up. They have jumped away from the framework of Chinese people’s preference for dividends in financial stocks in the past, and switched to high-tech dividends. ETFs grab the market.

According to statistics, the number of beneficiaries of domestic high-dividend ETF funds was less than 200,000 at the end of 2019, and it will grow rapidly to 560,000 in 2020. It will directly break through the million mark in 2021, and it will increase by another million last year. A record high of 2.19 million. Since the beginning of this year, the number of beneficiaries of Taiwan stock ETF funds has increased by 450,000, and nearly 70% of the buying momentum has also been concentrated in high dividend ETF funds. Among the top five Taiwan stock ETF funds with the largest increase in the number of beneficiaries, there is Cathay Pacific Perpetual High Dividend Fund Yuanta Taiwan High Interest Fund with Low Volatility and Yuanta High Dividend Fund.

Touxin has launched various types and even evolved versions of high-yield ETFs. In the past, it only tracked high-dividend stocks to select fundamentals to grasp the stability of dividends. From half-year allocations to the first monthly allocation this year, it can be seen that investment information legal persons are seizing high-yield investments. market rivalry. The investment letter legal person said that the dividend distribution of financial stocks this year is not as good as expected, and some even fail to distribute dividends. For many funds that used financial stocks as high-dividend ETF targets in the past, this will be clearly reflected in the upcoming dividend distribution figures. Investors should also take this opportunity Check the stability of high dividend investment targets.

In addition, in view of the characteristics of the industry, some investors believe that cyclical stocks are not suitable for inclusion in high-dividend ETFs. They should use the index-tracking stock selection mechanism to select targets that can earn both interest and interest. This is the best way to create stable cash flow in the long run . We are optimistic about the sustainable development of the domestic technology industry, and there are many high-dividend stocks among listed companies. This year, Touxin has launched technology-based high-dividend funds, but they have not been included in the financial and production targets.

The post Investors Love High Dividend Large Investing Credit Card Bit High Yield ETF appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

