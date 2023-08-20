Invías blamed the tremor for the fall of the Los Grillos bridge on the Cusiana road – news

Led by the governors of Boyacá, Ramiro Barragán Adame, and Cundinamarca, Nicolás García Bustos, the meeting took place that sought to define alternatives to solve the mobility and safety problems of cargo and passenger transport, in the Cusiana and Sisga crossroads.

At the end of the productive dialogue, Governor Barragán specified: “based on studies carried out by Invías professionals, the works required on the bridge over the La Negra ravine, which is part of the Cusiana Transversal and which is located with restricted passage due to the possibility of collapse of one of the abutments».

The Boyacá president stressed that Invías has guaranteed financial resources to execute the solution that is determined: if the abutment of the affected bridge is reinforced, or a military bridge is opted for.

There, the Governor of Boyacá also took advantage of the opportunity to request the intervention of other critical points on the Cusiana Transversal, which must be attended to promptly to prevent the inhabitants of Pajarito and other municipalities in the region from continuing to suffer the consequences of the continuous closures that they show up.

Regarding the Sisga Transversal, Barragán said that at the end of a month and a half, technical studies will be carried out to allow the execution of the definitive work to solve the fault that occurs between Tibirita and Guateque.

While these technical advances are carried out by the Concession team, the improvement of alternative roads will be carried out, with the help of the National Infrastructure Agency – ANI, the Department for the Regions, the Government of Cundinamarca, the Battalion of Engineers Military and local administrations.

For Ramiro Barragán, it is essential to keep these road corridors in optimal conditions, which is not only of transcendental importance for a region, but also for national vehicular passage in emergency situations such as the current ones, generated by the winter wave in the Transversal del Cusiana and the Bogotá highway. – Villavicencio.

In that dialogue, the following intervened: the National Highway Institute, the ANI, the National Council for the Regions, the Boyacá Infrastructure Secretariat, the Boyacá Regional Attorney’s Office, the Sisga Transversal Concession, and the mayor’s offices of the Boyacá and Meta municipalities.

Source: Government of Boyacá

