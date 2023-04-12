On the afternoon of this Wednesday, the collapse of one of the bridges that connects the departments of Quindío and Valle del Cauca, over the La Vieja river, was recorded, leaving several people injured. The bridge, which connects the municipalities of La Tebaida and Seville, collapsed due to an alleged structural failure, according to the National Institute of Roads (Invías).

Although the information has not yet been confirmed by the experts, who are carrying out the corresponding inspections to determine the true causes of the collapse. Meanwhile, the authorities have ordered the total closure of the Armenia-La Paila highway.

Two tractor-trailers, a turbo-type vehicle, and a private car were trapped between the concrete slabs, but the people managed to get out by their own means.

The sectional director of Invías, Rodrigo Osorio, reported that the incident occurred at the El Alambrado site, on the De la Vieja river, on the Pan-American highway, the main trunk road that connects Buenaventura with Bogotá, which is run by the concessionaire Autopistas of the coffee. Likewise, a Departmental Council of Regional Authorities was convened to assess the situation and take the pertinent measures.

Given this situation, the authorities recommend taking alternate routes. Therefore, heavy cargo vehicles must take the La Paila – Cartago – Pereira – Calarcá road. Meanwhile, cars, motorcycles, trucks, buses, and others, can take the same road, only they divert in Cartago, to exit through Alcalá – Quimbaya – Montenegro – La Tebaida – Calarcá.