Invias orders the total indefinite closure of the “La Soberanía” road

The National Institute of roads INVIAS ordered the total and indefinite closure of the La Soberanía road, which connects Arauca with Los Santanderes.

The situation was complicated by the rains that in the last few hours caused the loss of the bench in the La Lejía – Saravena section.

In a statement, the entity alerts the community about the risk for vehicles and people traveling on the national highway, especially in the Río Negro sector near La Laguna, where the road where persistent landslides have occurred that have affected the section .

Source: INVIAS

