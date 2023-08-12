Home » Invías presented the progress of the stabilization works in the Cusiana Transversal – news
Invías presented the progress of the stabilization works in the Cusiana Transversal – news

Invías presented the progress of the stabilization works in the Cusiana Transversal

A 95% advance in the stabilization works of kilometer 87 of the Transversal del Cusiana announced the National Institute of Roads, Invías, after a technical inspection carried out at the critical points of that road corridor between the township of El Crucero, Sogamoso and the municipality of Pajarito, in the department of Boyacá.

The inspection, carried out by the Highway Modernization Sub-directorate, the Casanare Territorial Directorate, the inspectorate and the contractor, made it possible to establish that the stabilization works at kilometer 87, affected in November 2021 by the loss of banking after a process of removal en masse, are 95% complete, after concluding the construction of a terrace system with their respective drainage works.

“A 10-level terrace system was built with their respective drainage works, to guarantee the stability of the upper slope and to be able to establish passage on the road. For the lower slope, a screen wall was made with a piling at a depth that guarantees that the stability conditions at the point are met to continue with the trafficability of this important road corridor that connects the departments of Boyacá and Casanare”, assured Juan Gabriel Rodríguez, director of the Territorial Casanare, Arauca and Vichada.

Likewise, the Invías technicians listened to the community of Pajarito, in the follow-up meeting to the Transversal del Cusiana project and to resolve the observations they have on the progress of the works that are being carried out in the other critical points of the road corridor such as the kilometer 79, 83 and 85.

