Invías “recovered” invaded lot in the San Fernando neighborhood of Valledupar

At the end of June, residents of the San Fernando neighborhood, southeast of Valledupar, denounced that the triangular lot owned by the National Highway Institute (Invías) located at 45th Street with Carrera 7 had been “invaded” by individuals.

At that time, several individuals were carrying out cleaning activities and other adjustments to the property, arguing, according to the complainants, that the order had been given by an Invías official, which was denied by the territorial management of the entity, which, given the situation, put a lawsuit.

Thus, from the Seventh Police Inspection they announced the eviction for this Tuesday, August 1 “due to disturbance of occupation”a process that was carried out successfully and without any opposition.

“I attended the diligence, but the impostor was not an engineer, nor an Invías employee, nor was he there either. The property was recovered.” said Evelio Daza, one of the overseers of the new La Paz-Valledupar road, at the end of this road is located the aforementioned land.

