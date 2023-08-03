Invima alerted for arepas de chócolo that does not have a sanitary registry

On the afternoon of August 1, 2023, the National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) alerted about the marketing of chocolo arepas that do not have a sanitary registry and the manufacturer’s information is false.

This was announced by the entity through a statement in which it explained that in a joint effort with Territorial Health Entities they identified that the La Antioqueña brand pancake-type Arepas de Chócolo product is infringing the law, for which reason it requested the population does not acquire food.

In the document, Invima explained that after developing inspection, surveillance and control actions and due to the alert generated by the laboratory results, it was identified that the chocolo arepas are being distributed and marketed with the sanitary registry RSAA08133214, which, it’s false.

Another inconsistency found by the National Institute for Drug Surveillance is that it does not have records to verify the existence of the Antioqueña de Arepas SAS establishment, the alleged manufacturer of the La Antioqueña brand and responsible for the sale of chocolo arepas.

“The laboratory results of this food expose a non-compliant concept due to excess of preservatives (potassium sorbate >2500 mg/kg) and mixture of benzoate and sorbate >2500 mg/kg), in breach of current health regulations in Colombia”, read in the statement.

For this reason, from Invima they confirmed that it is a fraudulent product that does not comply with current health regulations, since the information on its packaging contains an ambiguous design or statement, false or that can cause deception or confusion.

The Invima confirmed that these reasons are more than enough so that the product cannot be marketed in Colombia, for which reason the entity shared some recommendations for the general public.

Among the suggestions that the Institute gave are: “1. The Invima asks the population to refrain from acquiring the food related in this alert. 2. Consumers who have purchased the food are recommended to suspend their consumption.

Also, the entity invited Colombians to permanently consult the entity’s website; as well as the official social networks of @invimacolombia to know and be informed about food or drinks that may affect people’s health.

For their part, the Health Secretariats of the different departments, municipalities and districts must actively search for the food that the entity alerted to carry out the corresponding inspection, surveillance and control activities.

Invima shared the numbers that the general population can contact if they have any questions or have information about the product. To communicate with the entity in Bogotá you can dial 6017422121 ext. 4500 or send an email to alertas_alimentos@invima.gov.co

What to do in case of poisoning

According to the website Bienestar Colsanitas, in the event of poisoning, it is important not to induce vomiting, because if the substance ingested is acidic or very alkaline, vomiting can cause further irritation or damage to the gastrointestinal tract.

It is also not recommended to offer food or liquids, as it can cause more vomiting or irritation, so you should remain calm and avoid following the advice of people who are not doctors or experienced health personnel.

It is essential to act quickly and effectively to minimize the risks and obtain adequate medical assistance, so it is advisable to call the emergency room and follow the instructions of the emergency personnel. Finally, it is not advisable to administer medications or home remedies without the prior authorization of a medical professional. with Infobae

