Invima warns about health risks when consuming American red crab – news

The National Registry of Civil Status strengthens its capacity to serve citizens who need to complete the registration process to vote in the 2023 territorial elections, enabling registration for nine days, from July 5 to 13, in 163 polling stations , located in rural and urban areas of the department of Casanare.

It should be noted that within the polling stations that the National Registry of Civil Status will enable for the registration of citizens, there are no blocked stations in Casanare (Example: IE Luis Hernández Vargas, IE Social Center, IE Carlos Lleras Restrepo, IE La Campiña, IE El Paraíso), nor those polling stations that are closed, among which are the Yopal Medium Security Jail and Penitentiary and the Paz de Ariporo Medium Security Prison, since they do not have the infrastructure to receive more voters.

The 163 polling stations, where service will be provided from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, are added to the offices of the Registry Office in the department of Casanare and the 4 Mobile Registration Points, set up in the municipality of Yopal, in the shopping centers, Unicentro Yopal, Gran Plaza Alcaraván, Morichal Plaza Alkosto and Homecenter, which will continue to operate normally.

At the offices of the Registry, the office hours are from Monday to Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and at the Mobile Registration Points, which also work from Monday to Friday, the hours can be consulted at:

We remind you that only citizens who have changed their place of residence and want to update their polling station should register, as well as foreigners residing in Colombia, with a minimum of five years of residence, who wish to participate in this electoral day and have a foreigner ID with category of resident in valid status, issued by Colombian Migration.

The registration period for citizens to vote in the 2023 territorial elections ends on August 29 and the registration process will be reflected once the electoral census for these elections is completed, that is, after September 29, 2023.

Source: National Registry of Civil Status

