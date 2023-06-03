Home » Invima warns that Sascha Fitness products are fraudulent
Invima warns that Sascha Fitness products are fraudulent

by admin
Invima warns that Sascha Fitness products are fraudulent

The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) issued a warning to consumers of products from the renowned Venezuelan businesswoman and influencer, Sascha Fitness. According to Invima, these products represent a health risk because they do not have current health records.

“Regarding dietary supplements under the Hydrolyzed Sascha Fitness Colombia brand, Invima warns the public about their fraudulent marketing, which are not covered by a health registry,” Invima detailed in a statement.

The Sascha Fitness product line has been promoted as an option for those looking to maintain a healthy lifestyle, among the promises offered by these products are the increase, decrease or maintenance of muscle mass, improvements in the immune system, increased energy and fat loss.

The Invima alert is addressed to the products BCAA Natural Lime Lemon, BCAA Natural Mango Coconut, BCAA Natural Pineapple, BCAA Natural Piña Colada and BCAA Natural Watermelon and BCAA Grape, products that have not met the necessary requirements for their commercialization. Given this, Invima warns that it is not possible to evaluate its quality, safety, efficacy and risks to the health of consumers.

Likewise, the health authority reported that it does not know the exact composition of the products, as well as the conditions of storage, transport and distribution of the same. . These factors are essential to ensure consumer safety and compliance with health standards.

For its part, Sascha Fitness stated that the problems arise with black market products, which are purchased through its website and then sent to Colombia from a locker in the United States and enter the country without the corresponding permits. The influencer assured that she has all the permits required in Colombia and that the problem lies in the illegal sale made by third parties.

Meanwhile, Invima strongly recommends refraining from buying and consuming such products.

