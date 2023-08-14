Invitation for innovators to Dosquebradas

The Science, Technology and Innovation Week that takes place in the Industrial Municipality has already gained positioning, because the works that have been presented in previous versions have represented the Department in national events.

For this reason, for this year’s version of Science Week to be held in September, the call to register projects through a Google form is already open and will close on August 30.

Innovative projects can be formulated by students, businessmen and citizens in general. This was announced by the Secretary of Economic Development and Competitiveness Geovanny Ducuara: “during the 2023 version, which we have called ‘Think it: Innovative Dosquebradas’, it will allow, through experiential learning, recreational activities and project exhibitions, to encourage the proposal of ideas and alternatives for business and social solutions. In this way, the promotion, encouragement and recognition of creativity in Science and Technology and incentive to Innovation in the municipality of Dosquebradas will be achieved”.

The Science Week will have the support of the Government of Risaralda, the Technological Development and Innovation Centers, the National Open and Distance University UNAD, SENA and the UTP. Ducuara Londoño added: “We invite students from secondary, technical, technological and university educational institutions to register their Science, Technology and Innovation projects, of which the three most outstanding will be awarded as an incentive for innovation” .

Given

As a requirement, the project must be at least a model or prototype, it must respond to the improvement of something existing or create something new that provides a solution to society or the market.