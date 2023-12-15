Home » Invitation to follow the Senior Soccer Master
News

Invitation to follow the Senior Soccer Master

Invitation to follow the Senior Soccer Master

Julián Andrés Santa

There are more and more top-level amateur soccer tournaments taking place in Pereira and in this case one that has left very good sensations at its debut is the Pereira Senior Master Cup, organized by Milton Londoño. “It is an event that started this year and we want to give it all the importance, we want to promote it so that it is the most important tournament in the region. It began with great success with the participation of 16 teams and from today we have the round of 16 with direct elimination so that the quarterfinals that will be played on Saturday, December 23, semi-final on the 27th and the final on December 30 are defined. ”.

Present referents

Several former professional players are present in this competition and one of the new ones to join is the former Colombian soccer forward, Wilder Medina. “We have the participation of great players from the region, approximately 20, 25 former professionals in the different teams, which gives it a great technical level and a great audience attendance,” adds Milton Londoño.

Category referees

“We also have professional and ex-professional referees and we hope that people can enjoy a very nice show. At the end of the year we are going to end with a great celebration on the Sol del Olimpo courts where the grand final will be played on December 30.”

In 2024 there will be two tournaments per year

“We hope that we finish successfully and with God’s blessing it is the beginning of a great event that will continue to be held twice a year. In the month of February we will start the competitions again and it will be played like in professional soccer, first the opening tournament from February to June and the other would be played from August to the end of the year,” Milton Londoño points out.

Given:

See also  Open call for home improvements for 400,000 vulnerable households.

By direct elimination today they will be measured at 9 pm on the Sol del Olimpo field, La Bombonera vs Corviva FC

