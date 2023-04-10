Sudani Net:

An invitation to “I miss you” for a Ramadan breakfast has grown from the people of Kober in Khartoum North, in fulfillment of former President Omar Al-Bashir, who is currently detained.

Residents of the Kober neighborhood were active in distributing invitation cards for the “Lost You” breakfast through social media and on the main street.

And the youth of the neighborhood in which Al-Bashir grew up stood in the public streets distributing leaflets to call for iftar, which bore a picture of the arrested president.

Residents of the neighborhood described the upcoming iftar today, Monday, in Al-Rabita Cooper Square, as a loyalty and gratitude to Al-Bashir, as the program contains supplications and supplications for the former president.

