brother for brother is an agile pro-Kremlin community that adores Putin, supports the genocide of Ukraine and actually prepares the space for us to be fodder for imperialist Russia. For now, we are fortunately in NATO. Well, most recently, the biker gang is brother to brother, and these days they started a sleepy ride, which is supposed to culminate in Dukla. Of course, the Russian media is excited; Brother for brother they are quite clearly mercenaries (albeit partly unwitting) of hybrid warfare. We were there today in Slavín.

Boris Németh

