Huasheng Online, February 22 (Reporter Deng Guiming) Today, the Basic Education Department of the Hunan Provincial Department of Education released the main points of work in 2023, involving 18 points in four major areas. The overall idea is: highlight the main line of quality, strengthen overall planning, promote the implementation of various work deployments by the Ministry of Education, the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Government, and the Party Group of the Department to be effective, strive to create new features and new highlights, actively open up new fields and new tracks, and constantly shape new kinetic energy and new Advantages, promote the high-quality development of basic education, and strive to run education that satisfies the people.

Focus on building morality and cultivating people, and cultivating newcomers of the era

Promote the construction of an integrated community of ideological and political courses in universities, middle schools and primary schools. Organize the ideological and political course “Li De Shuren” teaching style competition, and organize the re-evaluation of the ideological and political reform and innovation demonstration areas of primary and secondary schools. Continue to polish the ideological and political classroom brands such as “I am a successor”, cloud check-in for primary and middle school students, and “learn new ideas to be a successor”, and guide the construction of the ideological and political classroom in Shaoshan School.

Preparing to hold the province’s primary and secondary school moral education work conference. Carry out activities such as “Learning from Lei Feng in Lei Feng’s Hometown” and “Educating People with Light and Shadow”. Promote research and practice activities in primary and secondary schools, and carry out the identification of a new batch of research and practice bases (camps). Initiate the construction of experimental areas and experimental schools in the new era of Lide Shuren.

Guide all schools in various places to implement the guidelines for labor education in primary and secondary schools, open labor courses, and establish labor education lists and other systems. Carry out the evaluation of the second batch of labor education experimental counties, urban areas, experimental schools and practice bases. Organize the on-site meeting of labor education in primary and secondary schools in the province to publicize and promote a number of advanced models of labor education.

Carry out “Mental Health Month” activities in primary and secondary schools. Hold a professional ability competition for teachers of mental health education. Organize a series of scientific and technological innovation practice activities for elementary and middle school students in Hunan Province in 2023. Carry out the “Double Access” activity of popular science education, and select and build a batch of “Double Access” characteristic schools. Carry out the construction of “scholarly campus” and reading activities in primary and secondary schools.

Focus on reducing burden and increasing efficiency, improving teaching quality

Implement the “five items of management” and organize the exchange of typical cases of “double reduction” work. Standardize examination management and reasonably control the difficulty of examinations. Introduce homework design guidelines for compulsory education, promote homework design and display activities in various places, and encourage localities to explore and promote smart homework pilots. Revise the management measures for after-school services in primary and secondary schools, guide localities to integrate social public welfare resources such as science popularization, culture, sports and art, and finance, expand after-school service channels, and improve the quality of after-school services.

Promote the implementation of compulsory education curriculum plans and curriculum standards, issue teaching guidance by subject, and promote the construction of efficient classrooms. Carry out the experimental teaching skills competition for primary and secondary school teachers, select a group of experimental teaching reform experimental areas and experimental schools, and develop the implementation methods of experimental operation into the senior high school entrance examination.

Focus on inclusive balance and improve the level of development

Promote high-quality and inclusive preschool education. Hold the province’s kindergarten principal professional ability competition. Standardize the opening of nursery classes in kindergartens.

Publish the guidelines for the control of dropouts, coordinate the construction of small-scale rural schools and warm campuses, and promote the integration of small-scale rural schools.

Formulate the “Standards for Running Ordinary High Schools”, coordinately promote the construction of the “Xu Teli Project” for county-level ordinary high schools, and implement standardized construction in the county. Guide schools across the country to actively explore diverse school-running models such as humanities high schools, science and technology high schools, art high schools, and comprehensive high schools. Promote the reform of education and teaching in ordinary high schools, carry out exchanges of work experience in the implementation of new textbooks and new courses in ordinary high schools in provincial experimental areas and experimental school construction, and publicize and promote a number of typical cases.

Introduce school-running standards for special education schools, strengthen the construction of special education schools, encourage counties and urban areas with a population of more than 200,000 to establish special education schools, and counties and urban areas with a population of less than 200,000 to set up special education classes according to local conditions.

Focus on normality and long-term effectiveness, and improve governance capabilities

Guide all localities to fully implement the entrance requirements for free compulsory education near the entrance, strictly implement the policy of territorial enrollment and citizen co-enrolment for ordinary high schools, further improve the policy of target students entering schools, and increase the proportion of high-quality high school target students and the overall admission rate. Promote the work related to the provincial unified proposition of the 2024 senior high school entrance examination. Carry out special governance such as illegal enrollment, illegal supplementary courses, illegal subscription, illegal holding of key classes, and illegal implementation of information-based education.

Strengthen the construction of local curriculum materials for primary and secondary schools, and newly compile the local curriculum materials “Life and Safety Common Sense”. Strengthen safety knowledge education for students in transportation, fire protection, sexual assault prevention, and stampede prevention, and promote the normalization of student safety education.

