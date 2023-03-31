By opening the door to the possibility that Russian athletes can compete again at an international level, without specifying their participation or not in Paris-2024, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) advances as a tightrope walker on an issue that provokes great diplomatic pressure and in which its credibility is at stake.

The thirty Western countries that demanded a “clarification” from the Lausanne-based body in mid-February they should be patient. After three days of executive committee meetings, no one knows if the Russian and Belarusian athletes will parade down the Seine on July 26, 2024.

“The IOC will take that decision at the appropriate time, at its sole discretion, and without being related to the results of the qualifying competitions,” decreed the president of the Olympics, the German Thomas Bach.

Apparently, when talking about Russian athletes, the IOC gives itself absolute freedom and proclaims the autonomy of the sports world against political interference. That is its historical line since the renaissance of Olympism, reaffirmed since 2013 under the presidency of Bach.

The Bavarian leader, Olympic team foil champion in Montreal-1976, never hesitates to recall the boycott by the United States and its allies of Moscow Games-1980. The boycott prevented him from defending his title and precipitated his commitment to defending athletes.

“If the governments decided on the eventual participation of this or that athlete in this or that competition, it would be the end of world sport as we know it today,” he declared on Tuesday, before hardening his speech on Thursday.

Macron will give his opinion

Aggressive as rarely, he described as “deplorable” that several European governments interfere in an eventual reintegration of the Russians into competitions. And he criticized his “double standards”, since around “70 armed conflicts in progress in the world“, only the war in Ukraine brings political pressures in the sports world.

Will brandishing his apoliticalism be enough to sweep away all interference? «Philosophically, this discourse is justified; in practice, it is much more difficult,” Jean-Loup Chappelet, an Olympic specialist at the University of Lausanne, told AFP.

When the IOC recommended at the end of February 2022 the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes of international competitions, the instance then justified that the hostility caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine compromised both the dispute over the competitions and the safety of the athletes affected.

The decision of the International Fencing Federation to reinstate fencers from these two countries was a kind of advance of the difficulties for the different sports to continue down this path: threats to boycott Ukraine, cancellation of competitions in Germany, Denmark and France, or a protest letter from more than 300 fencers.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, organizer of the 2024 Games, will express himself on this issue in the summer (boreal) “and the IOC will inevitably decide based on what it says”, highlights Jean-Loup Chappelet, convinced that “there will be no Russians at the Paris Games because the pressure will be very strong.

Self-exclusion of Russians

Far from providing facilities for those punished, the IOC toughened on Tuesday the road map proposed to the international federations that they would like to reintegrate them in their competitions, after four months of consultations with the Olympic world.

If in January the IOC conditioned the return of Russians and Belarusians to their participation “under neutral flag” and as long as they “have not actively supported the war in Ukraine”, it now requires that they do so “in an individual capacity” and that they are not “under contract” with the Army or security agencies.

Excluding the Russians from the team events “does not leave more than a hundred potential participants in Paris-2024, instead of about 300″ and also prevents any possible demonstration of collective sporting power, says Chappelet.

Especially in a country where 45 of the 71 Russian medals in Tokyo-2020 they were won by athletes belonging to CSKA, the club of the Russian Army, fundamental in the country’s sport. Prohibiting any relationship with the Army “is the drop of water that can end up overflowing the camel’s back.”

“The game now is to try to get the Russians to refuse to go. They are not excluded, but they exclude themselves”, estimates the university student.

On Tuesday, the Russian Olympic Committee already denounced that the conditions imposed by the IOC were “unacceptable” and “discriminatory” and aimed at “harming Russian sport as a whole”.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!