In fencing, Ukrainian athletes will soon compete against Russian athletes again. Ukraine is contesting the decision. (picture alliance / dpa / Sergei Ilnitsky)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) finds that athletes should again take part in competitions abroad. But they are not allowed to wear a flag of Russia and they are not allowed to support the war. These rules should also apply to athletes from Belarus. The government of Belarus is helping Russia in the war.

Many sports associations find this decision wrong: for example the German Olympic Sports Association. He doesn’t want to allow people from Russia into his competitions. Other international associations have also said: athletes from Russia and Belarus are still not allowed to take part in our competitions. This applies, for example, to light athletics and gymnastics. In fencing, on the other hand, Russian athletes are allowed again.

The government of Ukraine has criticized the proposal from the IOC. She says: A war contradicts the idea of ​​peaceful sport. Politicians from Germany also agree: This decision is bad for the teams from Ukraine. Ukrainian athletes also died.

