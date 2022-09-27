Home News IOM director Antonio Vitorino: “The winter will be very hard, there is a real humanitarian emergency in Ukraine”
IOM director Antonio Vitorino: “The winter will be very hard, there is a real humanitarian emergency in Ukraine”

Roma – “Cold and winter is coming to Ukraine. There are almost seven million internally displaced people who have lost everything and as many to continue to support in the countries where they have found refuge. This is Europe’s real humanitarian emergency, not arrivals from Africa representing only 16% of the total “.
António Vitorino, Portuguese, director general of IOM, the International Organization of Migration, is in Rome where he met the President of the Republic Mattarella and today he will be received by the Pope.

