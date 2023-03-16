Home News iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 on the home straight – fourth beta in fast cycle | news
News

iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 on the home straight – fourth beta in fast cycle | news

by admin
iOS 16.4 and macOS 13.3 on the home straight – fourth beta in fast cycle | news
With the last beta version, Apple had already switched to the fast update cycle, so as expected, the fourth pre-release follows today. This usually means that the system updates are on the home straight and not too long before they are released to all users. The last week of March or the first week of April is currently being traded as a likely date. In the past few weeks, several reports have been circulating regarding new Macs, including a MacBook Air 15″ as a likely product announcement in the very near future. This should then already bring macOS 13.3 and require it. Oddly enough, Apple had already distributed tvOS in Beta 4 yesterday.

What’s new in system updates
While the previous betas of tvOS have been fairly uneventful other than performance improvements, there are at least minor improvements to watchOS – namely battery recalibration on certain watch models. There’s good news for Mac, iPhone, and iPad Podcast app users as Apple improves how subscriptions and episodes are managed.

After almost ten years, a function known from the Mac is also coming to the iPhone and iPad – namely web push for notifications from websites. Owners of an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max can look forward to finally receiving accurate information on the power consumption of the “Always On” display – if they use it at all.

Finally, there is one larger project that failed at the end of 2022: hopefully the switch to the new HomeKit architecture will go smoothly this time. Apple had stopped the migration due to serious problems, the next attempt will be with the upcoming system updates.

See also  Von der Leyen in Rome for the tribute to David Sassoli: "He was the guardian of Europe and of democracy". Letta: "I proposed to lead the Democratic Party in the elections"

The currently available system builds
The following beta versions are currently in the App Store Connect developer area. You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list. Those who take part in the public beta, i.e. the public test program, usually have to wait a day longer.

System Buildnummer Published
macOS 13.3 Beta 4 22E5246b 15.03.2023
iOS 16.4 Beta 4 20E5239b 15.03.2023
iPadOS 16.4 Beta 4 20E5239b 15.03.2023
watchOS 9.4 Beta 4 20T5249a 15.03.2023
tvOS 16.4 Beta 4 20L5480g 14.03.2023

You may also like

Practicing the original intention of “consumer protection for...

Gender opponents want to start referendums

North Kivu: more than 50,000 displaced people flock...

They discover in the Meta van with a...

8-year-old sister raped by girlfriend: six years in...

Editorial: today the winner will be announced –...

The memes left by the elimination of Millionaires...

They capture a dangerous gang member of the...

In Valledupar they captured the alleged murderer of...

Good luck with the search – hoard found...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy