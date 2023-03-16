What’s new in system updates
While the previous betas of tvOS have been fairly uneventful other than performance improvements, there are at least minor improvements to watchOS – namely battery recalibration on certain watch models. There’s good news for Mac, iPhone, and iPad Podcast app users as Apple improves how subscriptions and episodes are managed.
After almost ten years, a function known from the Mac is also coming to the iPhone and iPad – namely web push for notifications from websites. Owners of an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max can look forward to finally receiving accurate information on the power consumption of the “Always On” display – if they use it at all.
Finally, there is one larger project that failed at the end of 2022: hopefully the switch to the new HomeKit architecture will go smoothly this time. Apple had stopped the migration due to serious problems, the next attempt will be with the upcoming system updates.
The currently available system builds
The following beta versions are currently in the App Store Connect developer area. You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list. Those who take part in the public beta, i.e. the public test program, usually have to wait a day longer.
|System
|Buildnummer
|Published
|macOS 13.3 Beta 4
|22E5246b
|15.03.2023
|iOS 16.4 Beta 4
|20E5239b
|15.03.2023
|iPadOS 16.4 Beta 4
|20E5239b
|15.03.2023
|watchOS 9.4 Beta 4
|20T5249a
|15.03.2023
|tvOS 16.4 Beta 4
|20L5480g
|14.03.2023