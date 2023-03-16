With the last beta version, Apple had already switched to the fast update cycle, so as expected, the fourth pre-release follows today. This usually means that the system updates are on the home straight and not too long before they are released to all users. The last week of March or the first week of April is currently being traded as a likely date. In the past few weeks, several reports have been circulating regarding new Macs, including a MacBook Air 15″ as a likely product announcement in the very near future. This should then already bring macOS 13.3 and require it. Oddly enough, Apple had already distributed tvOS in Beta 4 yesterday.

What’s new in system updates

While the previous betas of tvOS have been fairly uneventful other than performance improvements, there are at least minor improvements to watchOS – namely battery recalibration on certain watch models. There’s good news for Mac, iPhone, and iPad Podcast app users as Apple improves how subscriptions and episodes are managed.

After almost ten years, a function known from the Mac is also coming to the iPhone and iPad – namely web push for notifications from websites. Owners of an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max can look forward to finally receiving accurate information on the power consumption of the “Always On” display – if they use it at all.

Finally, there is one larger project that failed at the end of 2022: hopefully the switch to the new HomeKit architecture will go smoothly this time. Apple had stopped the migration due to serious problems, the next attempt will be with the upcoming system updates.

The currently available system builds

The following beta versions are currently in the App Store Connect developer area. You will find the version, build number and the date of publication in the list. Those who take part in the public beta, i.e. the public test program, usually have to wait a day longer.