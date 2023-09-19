iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 have been released – new features, requirements – and new iCloud plan | News

PhoneContact Posters let you control how you appear on other people’s devices when you call them.MessagesThe iMessage Stickers app puts all your stickers in one place, including Live Stickers, Memojis, Animojis, Emojis, and more. Stickers and third-party sticker packs. Live stickers can be created by separating the subject of a photo or video from the background and stylizing it with effects such as Shiny, Curved, Cartoon, or Outline. Wayfinding notifies family members or friends automatically when you’ve arrived safely at your destination, and shares helpful information in the event of any delays.Audio message transcription is available for received audio messages so you can read them first and listen later.Improvements to the search functionality allow you to search for messages Find faster and easier by using search filters such as people, keywords and content types, e.g. You can respond to messages directly by swiping right on a speech bubble. “Auto-delete” one-time verification codes automatically deletes verification codes from the Messages app after they have been deleted in other apps with the automatic function Fill in.FaceTimeLeave a video or audio message with what you wanted to say if someone doesn’t answer your FaceTime call.Use iPhone as a camera for FaceTime calls on Apple TV (Apple TV 4K, 2nd generation and later) .The gesture-activated “Reactions” feature displays 3D effects such as hearts, balloons or confetti around you in video calls.Video effects allow you to adjust the intensity of the “Studio Light” and “Portrait” modes.StandbySpecial full-screen mode designed to This ensures that information such as clocks, photos and widgets are easily visible from a distance when the iPhone is in landscape mode, for example. B. is loaded on the bedside table, the kitchen counter or the desk. Clocks are available in different styles such as “digital”, “analog”, “sun”, “floating” or “world clock” and elements, e.g. Other features, such as the accent color, can be personalized. Photos automatically plays back your best snapshots or presents an album you select. Widgets let you view information remotely. They’re displayed in smart stacks to give you the right information at the right time.Night mode turns clocks, photos, and widgets in a warm red tone in low light.The MagSafe feature remembers your preferred view for each location which you load with MagSafe – whether clock, photos or widgets.WidgetsWith interactive widgets you can carry out actions such as marking a reminder as done directly via the widget by tapping it on the home screen, lock screen or in standby.Thanks to the new Widget feature lets you add iPhone widgets to your Mac.AirDropNameDrop lets you exchange contact information with new acquaintances by holding your iPhones together.A new AirDrop feature lets you share content or start a SharePlay session via AirDrop by you hold your iPhones together.KeyboardThe use of even more powerful language models increases the accuracy of autocorrect and makes writing even easier.The simplified editing function of autocorrect temporarily underlines corrected words and lets you return to the original input with a tap.Safari and passwordsUsing profiles, you can control your browsing -Separate activities for areas such as work or private, thus keeping history, cookies, extensions, tab groups and favorites separate. The improved “Private Browsing” mode allows, among other things, the locking of inactive private browser windows, the blocking of known trackers from loading and the removal of identification codes from URLs.The password and passkey sharing feature lets you create a group of passwords to share with contacts you trust. All changes are synced across the group.One-time Autofill verification codes you receive in mail are automatically applied in Safari so you can sign in without leaving the browser.MusicSharePlay makes it easier for everyone to control and play Apple Music in the car .Fade creates smooth transitions between two consecutive tracks so the music never ends.AirPlayThe Smart AirPlay Device List lets you find the right AirPlay-compatible TV or speaker even faster by sorting devices by relevance – based on your preferences.Suggested AirPlay device connections are proactively displayed as notifications to make connecting to your favorite AirPlay devices more convenient.AirPlay device connections are automatically established between your iPhone and the most relevant AirPlay-compatible devices . So all you have to do is tap the play button to enjoy the content.AirPods “Adaptive Audio” offers a new listening experience in which active noise cancellation and transparency dynamically adjust based on environmental conditions (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with the firmware -Version 6A300 or later).Personalized volume automatically adjusts the volume of media based on your environment and listening habits over time (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later).Conversation detection reduced the volume of media and optimizes the voice of people in front of you while reducing background noise (AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with firmware version 6A300 or later).Switch while on the phone by pressing the AirPods stem or the Digital Crown on AirPods Max turns the microphone on or off (AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd generations) or AirPods Max with firmware version 6A300 or newer).MapsYou can create offline maps for one of yours Load a selected area so you can access, search, and get detailed location information on your iPhone even without Wi-Fi or cellular signal. Improved routes for electric vehicles give you directions with real-time data on the availability of supported charging stations .Visual LookupWith the expanded domains in Visual Lookup, you can discover similar recipes from photographed dishes, information from “maps” of photographed stores, and the meaning of signs and symbols on the washing instructions of clothes.Multiple or individual subjects can be identified from the background of photos and Unpin videos and place them in apps like Messages.Use Visual Lookup to learn more about objects in the still images of paused videos.Visual Lookup of Subjects in Photos lets you look up information about objects, right from the action bar. extracted from photos.HealthThe Mood feature lets you log your current emotions and daily moods, select which factors impact you the most, and describe your feelings.Interactive charts give you valuable insights into your mood and its evolution over time, as well as factors such as exercise, sleep, and minutes of mindfulness that may impact it.Mental health self-tests help you assess your current risk of depression or anxiety disorders and whether you should seek help.The feature Screen Distance uses Face ID’s TrueDepth camera to remind you to move the device further away from your eyes to reduce eye strain and reduce the risk of nearsightedness in children.PrivacyWarnings for sensitive content can be turned on to protect users from unexpectedly seeing nude images in Messages, AirDrop, Contacts posters in the Phone app, and FaceTime messages. The enhanced Communication Safety for Kids feature now detects nude videos, in addition to photos, that children may see Messages, AirDrop, contact posters in the phone app, FaceTime messages, or the system’s photo picker receive or attempt to send through these services. Improved sharing permissions give you even more control over what you share with apps – such as with the embedded photo picker or a permission that only allows adding events to Calendar. Link tracking protection removes additional information in links that some websites add to their URLs to track you across sites. Links shared in Messages, Mail, and Safari private windows continue to work as expected.AccessibilityThe Assisted Access feature reduces apps and services such as Phone, FaceTime, Messages, Camera, Photos, and “Music” through assistance such as larger text, visual alternatives, or focused choices on what matters most to minimize cognitive load. Live Narrator lets you type what you want to say and that text in phone calls, FaceTime calls, and in person Have conversations read aloud.You can use iPhone’s Point and Speak feature in Magnifier’s recognition mode to read aloud lower-case text that appears on labels or objects, such as: E.g. number pads on doors or buttons on kitchen appliances.This release also includes the following features and improvements:Pets in the People album in the Photos app highlights individual pets in the album, such as friends and family members.With the album widget from Photos lets you select a specific album in the Photos app to display in the widget. The item sharing feature in Find My allows you to share an AirTag or accessory in the Find My app. Network with up to five other people.Activity history in Home shows recent events for door locks, garage doors, security systems, and contact sensors.The shopping list in Memories automatically groups related items into sections as they are added.Inserted PDFs and Scanned documents are displayed at full width in Notes for optimal viewing and use of the highlighting function. New Memojis in the keyboard include “Smiling Face with Halo,” “Smug Grinning Face,” and “Face with Eye Behind Hand Held.” Thanks to the app shortcuts in Spotlight’s top hits, you get shortcuts for your next action when you search for an app. In the revamped Share tab in Fitness you can find your friends’ activity highlights, such as workout series and awards. Sign in to your iPhone using any email address or phone number that’s saved to your Apple ID account. Freeform’s new drawing tools include fountain pens, watercolor brushes, rulers, and other tools to create creative boards let.Optimized accident detection (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max).” data-parttwo />In the official update description, Apple goes into all the innovations in great detail. The following points are listed:

Show all …

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

