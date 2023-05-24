iosonoAmbiente program, the call for schools: extension of applications to 9 June

The tender, promoted by the Ministry of Education and Merit in concert with the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and the Ministry of University and Research, is aimed at schools of all levels, individually or in groups, for the realization of projects aimed at spreading the values ​​of environmental protection and sustainable development within the “#iosonoAmbiente Programme”.

All schools of the national education system are eligible to participate in the tender, including leaders of school networks (established or in the process of being established), which present a project proposal in concert with national park bodies and marine protected areas indicated in Annex A of this tender accompanied by a letter of intent containing the commitment to sign special memoranda of understanding, before starting the project activities, with these Park Authorities and Marine Protected Areas.

Each educational institution, even the leader of school networks, can submit its candidacy with a single project proposal.

The applications of the schools must be sent to the Ministry of Education and Merit through the “Tenders” function present within the PimerMonitor platform, accessible at the following path “SIDI → SIDI Applications → Gestione FinanziarioContabile → Monitoring and Reporting → Tenders”, from which can be logged in via the SIDI service itself, starting from the date of publication of this notice. The private schools leading the project will be able to use the PimerMonitor “Detection” function.

Applications must be received by 6 pm on 25 May 2023.

Update May 24th: extension of nominations to 9 June