Iowa Lottery Winner Risks Losing $1 Million Prize If Deadline Is Missed

Iowa Man Risks Losing $1 Million Mega Millions Prize if Unclaimed by September 6

IOWA, UNITED STATES – A lucky resident from Iowa, United States, stands to lose a life-changing sum of money if he fails to collect his $1 million winnings from a Mega Millions drawing before September 6.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Gateway Express store located on University Boulevard, with the drawing having taken place on September 6 last year, in 2022.

Although the ticket matched the numbers 6, 17, 46, 59, and 68, sadly, the Mega Ball failed to align, which would have resulted in an astounding jackpot prize of $191 million dollars.

The Iowa Lottery has imposed a deadline for players to collect their Mega Millions prizes. According to officials, any drawings held on or before April 22, 2023, provide winners with 365 days from the date of the drawing to claim their winnings. Consequently, for the fortunate Iowan, the looming September 6, 2023, deadline marks the last chance to secure their million-dollar prize.

Failure to retrieve the winnings in time will result in the money being returned to the state lottery fund, where it will be redeployed for future games or promotional events.

The potential loss is not an isolated incident, as between $1 and $2 million in lottery prizes go unclaimed in Iowa each year. Such unclaimed winnings highlight the importance of promptly checking purchased tickets for potential windfalls, as these funds could make a meaningful difference in the lives of many individuals.

Time is of the essence for the unidentified lottery winner who bagged the $1 million prize. Authorities urge anyone who suspects they may hold the winning ticket to double-check their tickets and ensure they initiate a claim before the September 6 deadline. The process to collect the prize is relatively straightforward and requires contacting the Iowa Lottery to initiate the necessary steps.

The state eagerly awaits the outcome, where either a fortunate individual’s life will be forever changed, or the unclaimed money will be redirected to support future lottery endeavors in Iowa.