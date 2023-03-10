If you are currently looking around in the iPad range and want to grab the larger of the two Pro models, you have to pay at least 1099 dollars for it – incomprehensibly, this becomes 1449 euros in this country. According to one report, however, one should be prepared for completely different dimensions, because the switch to OLED is also accompanied by a significantly higher positioning, according to the new report. After The Elec recently discussed how expensive the required panels are, the portal is now adding more concrete values. Accordingly, the price goes up by 60 to 80 percent.

Large iPad Pro no longer under 2000 euros?

For a 12.9″ iPad Pro, Apple is therefore considering the starting price of around $1800. This would definitely exceed the €2000 mark if you apply the current exchange rate plus sales tax. However, since Apple calculates much more cautiously and is in the adjusted to dollar/euro parity in the last few months, it’s more realistic to have between EUR 2100 and EUR 2200. The tablet would have finally reached the high-end notebook range – and we’re talking here about the basic configuration without a mobile radio chip or more memory.

Small iPad Pro 80 percent more expensive?

In the case of the smaller iPad Pro, which currently costs 799 dollars or 1049 euros, it should also go up steeply. According to The Elec, the price should be around $1,500, which is around 80 percent more in one fell swoop. In the euro area, this will not be less than 1800 euros, unless Apple assumes that the currency will strengthen significantly. The statement that it is in the cost range of high-performance notebooks also applies to the iPad Pro 11″.

Assortment is changing

The tablet, which is priced even more clearly than the Pro device, will certainly lose some of the customers who used to buy that model series. One can assume that the iPad Air will instead become a more interesting choice for many – especially since it differs only slightly from the small iPad Pro with a display diagonal of 10.9″.