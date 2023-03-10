Large iPad Pro no longer under 2000 euros?
For a 12.9″ iPad Pro, Apple is therefore considering the starting price of around $1800. This would definitely exceed the €2000 mark if you apply the current exchange rate plus sales tax. However, since Apple calculates much more cautiously and is in the adjusted to dollar/euro parity in the last few months, it’s more realistic to have between EUR 2100 and EUR 2200. The tablet would have finally reached the high-end notebook range – and we’re talking here about the basic configuration without a mobile radio chip or more memory.
Small iPad Pro 80 percent more expensive?
In the case of the smaller iPad Pro, which currently costs 799 dollars or 1049 euros, it should also go up steeply. According to The Elec, the price should be around $1,500, which is around 80 percent more in one fell swoop. In the euro area, this will not be less than 1800 euros, unless Apple assumes that the currency will strengthen significantly. The statement that it is in the cost range of high-performance notebooks also applies to the iPad Pro 11″.
Assortment is changing
The tablet, which is priced even more clearly than the Pro device, will certainly lose some of the customers who used to buy that model series. One can assume that the iPad Air will instead become a more interesting choice for many – especially since it differs only slightly from the small iPad Pro with a display diagonal of 10.9″.