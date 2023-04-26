iPadOS 17 is set to give the lockscreen a major overhaul: mini widgets, focus shortcuts and more | News

For years, the criticism that emphasizes the excessive limitations of iPadOS has not gone silent: Although the tablets from Apple would convince with their extremely powerful hardware, the software noticeably slows down the possibilities of the devices. These objections cannot be completely dismissed out of hand: Many functions are only available on the iPhone before Cupertino prepares them for the iPad. In the past, this practice applied to apps like Weather and home screen widgets. With iPadOS 17, Apple should finally take care of the lock screen, whose unused space is often disliked.

Widgets and personalization options for the iPad lock screen

Behind the Twitter user @analyst941 is a leaker whose forecasts have been characterized by high accuracy in the past: For example, he predicted the Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro (Max). In a new one Tweet he refers to changes to the lock screen that would come with iPadOS 17: It now has the functions that have provided fairly extensive design options on the iPhone since iOS 16. For the first time, mini widgets could be placed on the tablet’s lock screen, and users could also change the font and color of the time and date display if required. Certain themes such as weather, astronomy and emojis as well as depth effects and shortcuts to selected focus modes would also be used.

Other lockscreen features: iPadOS 17 catches up with iOS 17

That’s not all: According to @analyst941, this time Apple is also bringing the lock screen innovations from iOS 17 directly to the iPad. The leaker leaves open which features are specifically involved. In a current message, however, we are entering the most recently leaked information: Apple is working on further configuration options and the option to share designs with others. Apple Music’s “Live Lyrics” should also land on the lock screen. There will be certainty in a few weeks: June 5th will see the start of the WWDC developer conference.