iPhone 14 Pro (Max): Users complain that the battery capacity drops rapidly | News

The battery life of an iPhone is often a long-running issue: users often complain about a reduced runtime after a software update, although in most cases only certain background processes have to be completed before this returns to normal. The situation is different when it comes to the wear and tear of the battery: it is of course subject to aging and decreases over time. However, owners of an iPhone 14 Pro (Max) are concerned: the battery capacity of the device, which has not even been on the market for a year, is decreasing disproportionately quickly.

iPhone 14 Pro (Max): capacity decreases rapidly

Since iOS 11.3, Apple has given users the option of viewing the capacity of their iPhone’s built-in battery: This information can be found in the settings under “Battery” > “Battery status & charging process”. According to Apple, the battery usually retains a capacity of 80 percent after 500 full charge cycles. The lower this value, the more frequently users have to reach for the charging cable. In the past few months, some users, including journalists and YouTubers, have drawn attention to a phenomenon: their iPhone 14 Pro (Max) has an amazingly low battery capacity after almost a year. In many cases, this is already below 90 percent. With the previous models, the period was much longer before the capacity dropped so sharply under comparable conditions.

There are several conceivable reasons for the rapid aging of the battery

There is no official statement from Apple, but there are a number of possible explanations. It is conceivable, for example, that Cupertino has changed the algorithm for determining the battery capacity for the current iPhone series. However, the fact that owners of an iPhone 14 (Plus) are usually not affected by batteries aging so quickly speaks against this. The beta version of iOS 17 may be extremely energy-hungry on devices that have the build installed. The always-on display of the Pro models is also suspected – it could also put too much strain on the battery. In any case, replacing the battery is not very cheap: Apple charges 119 euros for the iPhone 14 Pro (Max) for this service.

