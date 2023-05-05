iPhone 15 Pro without new button concept: Apple supplier indicates the end of solid-state buttons | News

When Apple presented the iPhone 7, the company went into detail about the home button: For the first time, the conventional button had to give way to a so-called “solid state” button, which merely simulated the button press via haptic feedback. Those who were not aware of this were amazed as soon as they tried to press the button when the iPhone was switched off. According to industry experts, the underlying technology should be used in the Pro models of the upcoming iPhone, but some of the leakers have since rowed back. In fact, buyers of the flagship devices will probably have to be content with conventional keys.

Cirrus Logic has to cancel product

The Apple supplier Cirrus Logic leaves with a Brief listened up to its shareholders: A product that was mentioned in earlier circulars from the semiconductor manufacturer and whose introduction was planned for autumn of this year is not coming onto the market after all. It is a product from the HPMS (“high-performance mixed-signal”) area. Above all, the company includes the drivers that are used for the iPhone’s Taptic Engine. Apple is Cirrus Logic’s largest customer, accounting for about 79 percent of sales. It is therefore considered extremely likely that Cupertino actually decided to do away with the solid-state buttons for the iPhone 15 Pro (Max).

Solid state buttons only on the iPhone 16?

It is not known whether Cirrus Logic will deliver the components in the next year: According to the supplier in the announcement to the shareholders, one has only limited insight into the future plans of the customer. According to Kuo, in addition to Cirrus Logic, AAC Technologies was also set to supply the components, but Apple struggled with unsolvable difficulties: the technology probably proved to be simply not reliable enough in the first tests. Analyst Jeff Pu reckons that solid-state buttons will make their comeback with the iPhone 16.