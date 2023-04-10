In a match of Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman hit 5 sixes in 5 balls in the last minutes of the game to give victory to the team. The defending champion Gujarat Titans team could not stop 29 runs in the last over. In the thirteenth match of the IPL played in Ahmedabad, Gujarat won the toss and decided to bat and scored 204 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Vijay Shankar 63, Sai Siddharsan 53 and Shibman Gul 39 runs were outstanding. Sunil Narine took 3 wickets and Saish Sharma took 1 wicket. In reply, KKR were 176 runs in 19 overs when they needed 29 runs off the last 6 balls to win. Umesh Yadav and Ranko Singh were present at the crease while Yash Dayal bowled the last over. Umesh took a run off the first ball to give Renko Singh who was batting on 17 at that time and then in the next 5 balls Renko Singh hit 5 sixes in a row to achieve an unbelievable victory. Yash Dayal scored 31 runs in the last over. Venkatesh Air 83 and skipper Nitish Rana scored 45 runs for KKR. Renko Singh remained unbeaten with 48 runs off 21 balls with the help of 6 sixes and 1 four and was declared the player of the match.