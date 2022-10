Detained in Tehran for five days, from the day of her thirtieth birthday, without being able to give news until the phone call to her parents yesterday morning: “Please help me”. It is the story of Alessia PipernoRoman, free spirit, lonely traveler, digital nomad who arrived in Iran in July after living around the world – Australia, Mexico, India, Pakistan, Morocco, Honduras, Guatemala, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Panama – now locked up in a Tehran prison.