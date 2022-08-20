All eyes are on Iran. After the attempted murder of writer Salman Rushdie in New York on August 12, there was no immediate reaction from Iranian officials (after three days the government denied any involvement). Still, the shadow of the Islamic Republic is omnipresent.

The British writer of Indian descent had lived with a target on his back since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini had enacted a fatwa, a religious decree, against him. On February 14, 1989, the supreme guide called on all Muslims to kill the writer and his publishers because of the blasphemous nature of his book. The satanic verses. Later the tensions and assassination attempts multiplied, forcing Rushdie to live in hiding and under protection, and to use the pseudonym of Joseph Anton.

A Muslim by birth, Salman Rushdie had decided to be an atheist. A demonstration of apostasy according to the rigid interpretation of Islam supported by the Islamic Republic, which sought to consolidate power and legitimacy ten years after the revolution that overthrew the Shah of Iran. It was mainly in reaction to the campaign waged by the Saudi embassy in the United Kingdom against the novel that the supreme leader took the initiative: he wanted to win the role of representative of the Muslims in place of the Wahhabi kingdom. “In the past, the Islamic Republic considered the fatwa against Rushdie one of the most suitable tools to claim leadership in the Islamic world, especially given its attractiveness among Muslims outside Iran”, underlines Ali Fathollah-Nejad, researcher at Issam Fares institute of the American University of Beirut. See also The massacre of the Bataclan, in the classroom Valeria's mother to the terrorists: "Let them clarify what our 130 loved ones who have been killed represent for them"

Riding the wave of discontent over the release of the book in India, the fatwa was the first to target an author in this way. In 1997 the Iranian Revolutionary Foundation 15 Khordad offered a prize of $ 2.5 million to anyone who performed it. But a year later the government of reformist Mohammad Khatami assured that Iran would not implement the decree, saying the case was “completely closed”. His words were not to everyone’s liking; some Iranian clerics and deputies urged that the fatwa be respected in any case. Although the matter seemed resolved, with the author starting to make public appearances under guard, the decree was not canceled, so much so that the religious foundation of the Iranian revolution offered, in 2012, to increase the reward to 3.3 million dollars. . The current supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, tweeted in 2019 that the fatwa is “solid and irrevocable”.

The reasons for the August 12 attack on Rushdie are not yet clear, but the alleged culprit appears to have acted in response to the fatwa against the perpetrator. Hadi Matar, 24, from New Jersey and of Lebanese descent, allegedly held a false driving license in the name of Hassan Mughniyeh, referring to Hassan Nasrallah, head of Hezbollah, and Imad Mughniyeh, number two of the Shiite party. Lebanese, killed in 2008 in a joint US and Israeli intelligence operation in Syria. Matar would also have published images on social networks in honor of Qassem Soleimani, the general in charge of the elite Al Quds unit of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, killed by the United States in Baghdad in January 2020. See also In Mexico, the plan to help farmers worries environmentalists - Frédéric Saliba

Hadi Matar seems to be ideologically close to the Islamic Republic, but nothing suggests for the moment that his gesture may have been commissioned. “Given the international attractiveness of the radical form of Iranian Islam, we cannot say at this stage whether you have acted on your beliefs, inspired by extremism or if you have carried out an order from Iran”, explains Ali Fathollah- Nejad.

However, Tehran finds itself in an uncomfortable situation. He cannot openly condemn the attack, because it would question the word of his supreme authority in religious matters. But neither can it officially rejoice, because it would cloud even more the image of the regime, which in recent years has tried to highlight what differentiates it from the Sunni jihadist groups responsible for attacks all over the world. Defending the attacker could also complicate the conclusion of negotiations with the international community on the nuclear deal, which finally appear to be on track after months of stalemate and games to the upside. See also Threats of attack during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, several arrests in Germany

But while Tehran may be willing to make tactical concessions, it appears to have no intention of calling into question its ideological foundations, including visceral anti-Americanism.

Mohammad Marandi, adviser to the nuclear negotiating team, wrote on Twitter on 13 August: “I will not shed tears for a writer who denounces Muslims and Islam. Rushdie is a pawn of the empire, which presents itself as a postcolonial novelist ”. Some media close to the regime congratulated the perpetrator of the attack.