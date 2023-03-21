Iran’s Economy Minister Ehsan Khandozi said in an interview with the official RIA news agency that Tehran is counting on “huge amounts” of oil and gas exchanges from Russia this year.

“This year will witness huge amounts of exchange supplies. We are very happy that Tehran and Moscow have started cooperation on the issue of exchanging oil and gas supplies.”

No details were given on the volume of oil and gas that Iran expects. Russia said in October that the swap deal with Iran could initially include 5 million tons of oil and 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas annually.