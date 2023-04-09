Home News Iran develops a new suicide drone with a range of 450 kilometers
Iran develops a new suicide drone with a range of 450 kilometers

Tehran.- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has developed a new suicide drone with the capacity to carry 50 kilograms of explosives and a range of 450 kilometers.

The director of the Self-Reliance Organization of Iran, General Ali Kouhestani, affirmed this Sunday that the new suicide drone “Me’raj-532” has been successfully tested, reported Tasnim, an agency linked to the Revolutionary Guard.

The new unmanned aerial vehicle can hit targets at a distance of 450 kilometers, at an altitude of 12,000 feet, and can fly for three hours.

“The Me’raj-532 can be assembled quickly and easily, making it a good choice for quick reactions,” Kouhestani explained.

The general indicated that the Persian country continues to work on new combat and suicide drones for military use.

Iran has a powerful industry manufacturing drones, a weapon that it has sold to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, according to allegations from the United States and Europe.

In response to the sale of drones, the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom have sanctioned individuals and companies linked to the production of Iranian drones.

Iran has denied that it is supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine and also that it is planning to build a drone factory on Russian soil.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has boasted about the Iranians, saying they are “the work of Iran’s best talents who honor the country,” along with the satellites, nuclear industry, missiles and vaccines the country produces. . EFE

