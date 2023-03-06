Home News Iran “Discovery of the world’s second lithium deposit” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
Iran "Discovery of the world's second lithium deposit"

Iran “Discovery of the world’s second lithium deposit” :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

Estimated 8.5 million ton stores in Hamedan, West

Possibility of global price adjustments when exporting

[에스메랄다 카운티=AP/뉴시스] Silver Peak Lithium Mine, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA. Photos have nothing to do with the article. (Photo = Newsis DB)

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jeong-won = Iran claims to have discovered the second largest lithium deposit in the world.

According to CNBC on the 6th (local time), the Ministry of Industry, Minerals and Trade of Iran announced on its state TV on the 4th that “a lithium deposit was found in Hamedan in the western mountainous region,” and “it is estimated that 8.5 million tons are buried.”

“It took four years to discover this mine and investors are ready to invest,” he said. “It will be launched within the next two years.”

If these figures are correct, it would be the world‘s second-largest lithium deposit after Chile, which has 9.2 million tonnes. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS) report released last year, 89 million tons of lithium were identified worldwide. Australia, Chile, Argentina and China are the major producers.

Lithium is called ‘platinum’ in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry. It is used not only in electric vehicle lithium ion batteries but also in rechargeable batteries such as mobile phones.

If the news of Iran’s lithium deposits is true, it could be a lifeline to Iran’s economy, CNBC predicted.

Iran’s economic situation is not good due to long-standing sanctions by Western countries and exclusion from the international financial system. Recently, suspicions of supplying arms to Russia have surfaced and are subject to additional sanctions. Internally, hijab anti-government protests have been going on for six months.

CNBC analyzed that Iran’s trade may be limited due to sanctions, but if it starts exporting lithium in earnest, there is a possibility that global lithium prices will also be shaken. Lithium prices soared last year due to increased demand for electric vehicle parts, problems with the global supply chain, and inflation, but recently, the price has been adjusted due to a decrease in electric vehicle sales and slowdown in China‘s electric vehicle business activity.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis

