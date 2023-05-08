Iran executes two people for insulting religious sanctities – Al-Ghad TV

According to documents and sources, Greece issued several warnings to ship owners, asking them to avoid sailing near Iranian waters, days before Tehran seized two tankers amid escalating tensions in the region.

The US Navy said that Iran seized an oil tanker in the Gulf waters for the second time in a week today, Wednesday, in the latest escalation in a series of detentions or attacks on commercial ships in the Gulf waters since 2019.

The incident comes after Iran seized on April 27 an oil tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands in the Gulf of Oman, which is being held by the authorities in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas.

Greece is home to many of the world‘s leading shipowners, managers and marine services industry.

“Due to the recent Iranian threats of possible reprisals targeting Greek shipping, we strongly recommend that navigation in the aforementioned area as well as in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman be outside the waters under Iranian jurisdiction whenever possible,” Greece’s shipping ministry said in a warning dated April 20, seen by Reuters. With extreme caution when sailing near the above-mentioned areas.”

Greek government officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A source familiar with the sector said that shipping companies were advised to leave the area near Iran.

Separately, a Greek shipping industry official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters: “Greece issued two informal warnings to seafarers in the area a few weeks ago.”

The official added that other Greek tankers were “moving away from the area,” without providing further details.

Data from the analysis company, Marine Traffic, showed that the number of tankers that left the Gulf states near Iran reached 107 ships and 36 LNG tankers in the period from April 19 to 26, compared to 60 oil tankers and 26 LNG tankers in the period from April 27 to 3. May.

About a fifth of the world‘s crude oil and petroleum products pass through the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman, according to data from analytics firm Vortexa.

Maritime security company (Ambry), following the first warning issued by the Greek Ministry of Shipping, said it had “noted the departure of an unusually large number of ships flying the Greek flag from the Gulf region”.

“Ambry’s assessment of the risks to commercial shipping is not limited to the country whose flag the ship is flying, but to its links to Greece and the United States,” she added.

Washington seized a shipment of Iranian oil in recent weeks on board a tanker operated by a Greek company.