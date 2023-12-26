Home » Iran threatens retaliation against Israel after death of general: “Consequences will be painful”
News

Iran threatens retaliation against Israel after death of general: “Consequences will be painful”

by admin

Razi Moussavi was one of the most experienced advisers to the Revolutionary Guards in Syria. — © AFP

Iran is threatening retaliation against Israel following the death of a general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, an elite military force. The man was killed on Monday in an airstrike in the Syrian capital Damascus that is blamed on Israel.

“The Zionists (Israel, ed.) must be prepared for the consequences of their crime. And they will be painful,” Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday.

Israel regularly bombs targets in Syria to prevent Iran from expanding its military influence by supporting all kinds of militias. Moreover, Tehran is one of the main allies of Hamas, the Palestinian extremist organization that sowed terror in Israel on October 7.

The slain general is Razi Moussavi, one of the most experienced advisers to the Revolutionary Guards in Syria. The Guard itself called the man “the logistical head of the axis of resistance” against Israel.

The Israeli military does not comment on the reports. The New York Times wrote, based on anonymous sources, that Tel Aviv would prepare for possible Iranian retaliation.

See also  Afghanistan, the dilemma of Iran and local Shiites: to deal with the Taliban or not?

You may also like

Container giant Maersk will sail through the Red...

Reinaldo Rueda confessed the reason for blocking James...

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of...

Terrorism: Cologne Cathedral closed to tourists due to...

State fees will rise in the new year...

Trump predicts a conflictive year in his furious...

Do you know the differences between SOAT and...

8 people were stabbed in a residential community...

IT security: This is how vulnerable drones are...

Discover Who He Is, His Detailed Biography, Revealing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy