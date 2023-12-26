Iran threatens retaliation against Israel after death of general: “Consequences will be painful”

Razi Moussavi was one of the most experienced advisers to the Revolutionary Guards in Syria. — © AFP

Iran is threatening retaliation against Israel following the death of a general of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, an elite military force. The man was killed on Monday in an airstrike in the Syrian capital Damascus that is blamed on Israel.

“The Zionists (Israel, ed.) must be prepared for the consequences of their crime. And they will be painful,” Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Reza Talaei-Nik said on Tuesday.

Israel regularly bombs targets in Syria to prevent Iran from expanding its military influence by supporting all kinds of militias. Moreover, Tehran is one of the main allies of Hamas, the Palestinian extremist organization that sowed terror in Israel on October 7.

The slain general is Razi Moussavi, one of the most experienced advisers to the Revolutionary Guards in Syria. The Guard itself called the man “the logistical head of the axis of resistance” against Israel.

The Israeli military does not comment on the reports. The New York Times wrote, based on anonymous sources, that Tel Aviv would prepare for possible Iranian retaliation.

