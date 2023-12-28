Iran wants to renew diplomatic ties with Egypt after 40 years

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi — © via REUTERS

After more than forty years of tense relations, Iran hopes to re-establish diplomatic contacts with its political rival Egypt. “Discussions have been promising so far,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 10:03 PM

“Both countries are on the right track to overcome their differences and quickly write a new diplomatic chapter,” the spokesperson said. According to the spokesman, restoring contacts would not only benefit both countries, but also the entire Muslim world, and in particular the Palestinians.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi met for the first time in November, on the sidelines of an Islamic summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh. According to Iranian media, they agreed on an action plan to resolve past disputes and build warmer relations. Last week, the two presidents called each other about the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and about that action plan, it said.

Strained relationships

Relations between Tehran and Cairo have been tense for four decades. Egypt has supported Sunni Arab countries, which have often been at odds with Shiite-dominated Iran. In addition, Egypt has signed a peace agreement with Israel, which considers Iran its arch-enemy. The last Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, died in Egypt and is buried in Cairo after having to flee Iran in 1979 following the Islamic Revolution.

Share this: Facebook

X

