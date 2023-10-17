Iranian Court Sentences Crew of Panamanian-flagged Oil Tanker Ariana to 22 Years in Prison for Smuggling and Looting of National Assets

Iran Sentences Crew of Panamanian Oil Tanker to 22 Years in Prison

Bandar Abbas, Iran – An Iranian court has handed a 22-year prison sentence to the crew members of the Panamanian-flagged oil tanker Ariana, which was captured last year by the Revolutionary Guard of the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Justice did not disclose the number of crew members sentenced or the length of the sentence for each individual.

Reuters reported that the crew members were convicted of oil smuggling and the “looting of Iran’s national assets.” They have also been ordered to pay a fine of over $800,000. The court, located in the southern city of Bandar Abbas, issued the sentence on Tuesday.

Mojtaba Garhamani, head of Justice for the province of Hormozgan, revealed that the Ariana was involved in a “complex operation” of smuggling, which also included the capture of two other vessels.

Last October, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard seized the Ariana in the Persian Gulf with 11.5 million liters of fuel on board. The fuel was subsequently confiscated and transferred to the National Iranian Oil Company.

In a similar incident in May of this year, another Panamanian-flagged tanker, the NIOVI, was captured by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz. The NIOVI was en route from Dubai to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates when it was detained.

The significantly low price of fuel in Iran compared to other countries, due to government subsidies and the devaluation of the Iranian currency resulting from US sanctions, has attracted illegal smuggling activities in the Persian Gulf.

The region has experienced a series of incidents in recent years, including attacks on oil tankers and cargo ships. These incidents have heightened tensions in the area and strained diplomatic relations between Iran and other countries.

It remains to be seen how the international community will respond to the continued detention and sentencing of foreign vessels in Iranian waters.

