Iranian delegation goes to Saudi Arabia

According to Iran’s official news agency IRNA, Ali Reza Enayeti, Director General of the Persian Gulf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement regarding the opening of Iran’s embassy and consulate, that preliminary consultations were held with Saudi Arabia. Noting that the Iranian delegation has reached the final stage in its work at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Enayeti said, “All administrative work has been completed. The delegation is expected to depart for Saudi Arabia by the end of the week.” made the statement. sucker, […]

