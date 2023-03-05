Through a statement, the Ministry of the Interior indicated that “the designers of the hybrid war against Iran have tried to create discontent with mental and psychological contamination.”

This Sunday a new attack on Iranian girls was known after a wave of gas poisonings in girls’ schools . The Government of Iran claimed that this is a “psychological contamination” operation that aims to revive the protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

Likewise, the statement states that “They are trying to cause the closure of the country’s education and science centers and revive the failed project of the riots”, referring to the protests that took place last September due to the death of Amini after being arrested for not wearing the veil properly.

Shortly after midnight, female students at a student dormitory in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia were poisoned “with an unknown agent” resulting in 29 of the 450 female students hospitalized, the Shargh daily reported. .

Similarly, in the northeastern city of Neyshabur, another 50 high school students showed symptoms of poisoning, of which 10 were taken to a medical center, an official from the nearby Mashad University of Medical Sciences said. Javad Hosseini.

In turn, in the neighboring city of Mashad, the spiritual capital of Iran, an unknown number of female students also suffered poisoning at another institute, Hosseini said, according to the Tasnim news agency. “The students suffer psychological problems and have no physical ailments,” said Hosseini, who indicated that a clinical investigation is necessary to determine if they were poisoned.

In central Kashan, poisoning at a girls’ school sparked parental protests outside the local education department offices, Shargh said. The collective of activists 1500tasvir raised the cases of poisoning this Sunday to dozens of cities and shared videos on networks that showed chaos in educational centers, students in ambulances and girls complaining of difficulties to breathe.

So far, more than 1,000 female students have been poisoned in dozens of schools and institutes and have suffered headaches, palpitations, nausea, dizziness and sometimes the inability to move their limbs after perceiving a smell of rotten orange and cleaning products.

Source: EFE