Iranian Journalists Imprisoned for Exposing Death of Mahsa Amini in Police Custody

Two Iranian journalists have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in publicizing the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022, as announced by official media on Sunday.

Elaheh Mohammadi, a reporter for Ham Mihan, has been given a six-year prison sentence for allegedly collaborating with the United States, five years for conspiring against national security, and one year for propaganda against the Islamic Republic, according to the Mizan Online judicial agency. Meanwhile, photojournalist Niloufar Hamedi, who works for the Shargh newspaper, has been sentenced to seven years in prison for similar charges, including alleged cooperation with Washington and conspiring against national security.

Mohammadi and Hamedi have been detained in Tehran’s Evin prison since September 2022, and their trials began in May. Hamedi was initially arrested after capturing a photograph of Amini’s parents embracing each other in a hospital in Tehran, where their daughter was in a coma. Mohammadi, on the other hand, was arrested for covering Amini’s funeral in her hometown of Saqez, which is predominantly Kurdish and where the protests first erupted.

Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was arrested by the Morality Police in Tehran last year for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory dress code, which requires women to wear headscarves in public. Tragically, she died while in custody, which sparked widespread protests within Iran and across several countries.

The imprisonment of Mohammadi and Hamedi has drawn condemnation from press freedom advocates and human rights organizations. According to Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranks low in terms of press freedom, and journalists often face intimidation, harassment, and imprisonment for their work.

These recent sentences reflect the Iranian government’s ongoing crackdown on dissent and its efforts to suppress critical reporting. The international community is now closely monitoring the situation and calling for the immediate release of both journalists, highlighting the importance of freedom of the press and the right to express independent opinions.

As the trial against Mohammadi and Hamedi concludes, it remains uncertain what lies ahead for press freedom in Iran and whether the voices of those seeking justice and accountability will be able to make themselves heard amidst the government’s efforts to silence them.

