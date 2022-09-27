At what moment does a revolt turn into a revolution? In other words: is the unprecedented movement in Iran fighting against the moral order of the mullahs condemned to vanish under the blows of merciless repression? Or is it already strong enough to change the situation if not the regime itself?

After the death, ten days ago, of the young Mahsa Amini, arrested by the moral police for an extra lock of hair or a behavior deemed inadequate, the images that come to us from Iran are extraordinary. Almost everywhere in the country, girls show boundless courage, along with men who share their struggle. All regions and all social strata are involved in this movement triggered by a trivial incident (by Iranian standards) but which seems to have been the incident too many.

At the moment there are already more than fifty deaths and hundreds of arrests. The repressive machine went into operation and was asked by the authorities to be inflexible. Yet the demonstrations do not stop.

Impervious to pressure

Does the regime have the means to control the situation? Without a doubt, and if history can teach us something we can assume that it also has the will. Nothing, in this case, can stop its repression. Not even the international protests, coming from both governments and public opinion. Iran is impervious to pressure, not least because it already faces severe sanctions due to its nuclear program.

The story, therefore, will be decided on the home front, in a tug-of-war between young people who show their exasperation over religious bans and a regime that does not intend to allow the square to dictate laws. In all this it must be remembered that Iran is a piece of the puzzle of the world confrontation triggered by the Russian war in Ukraine.