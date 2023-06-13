Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi arrives in Venezuela for his first official visit

The president will meet with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, with whom he plans to sign several bilateral agreements.

The president of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, arrived in Venezuela on Monday to meet with his counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, and lead the signing of several agreements in strategic areas.

Raisi, who makes his first tour in Latin America Since he assumed the presidency in 2021, he arrived at the ‘Simón Bolívar’ international airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira state, at noon, where he was welcomed by Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil.

The tour of the Iranian president includes two other stops: Nicaragua and Cuba. In both countries, he will hold meetings with his peers, Daniel Ortega and Miguel Díaz-Canel, respectively, with whom he also plans to sign several cooperation documents.

Last week, the Iran News Agency (IRNA) reported that Raisi was traveling in the company of a high-level delegation, aiming to “improve the level of economic, political and scientific cooperation» in the three countries, through the signing of «several documents to expand bilateral cooperation in different fields«.

Leaving Tehran, Raisi commented, quoted by the Mehr agency, that Iran shares a “common position” with the three Latin American countries and “it is the opposition to the hegemonic system and to unilateralism.” In addition, he pointed out that they cooperate in important areas such as energy, international politics, defense, science, technology, medicine and economy; as well as in “the export of technical and engineering labor”.

Raisi added that on his tour he will seek to make the most of the potential of Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, which could lead to further expansion of ‘strategic relationships’, through the signing of “various cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding.”

strategic allies

Venezuela has become one of the main allies and strategic partners of Iran in Latin Americaespecially as a result of the imposition of coercive measures by the US and the European Union (EU) against both countries.

In June 2022, Raisi and Maduro signed in Tehran a bilateral strategic cooperation agreement for the next 20 yearswhich includes alliances in sectors such as oil, petrochemicals, agriculture, tourism, technology, industry, science and culture.

Furthermore, Iran has been one of the main allies of Caracas to keep the oil industry active Venezuela and supply necessary fuels for the South American country, at critical moments generated by the economic blockade and the US and EU sanctions against the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

In October 2022, both countries managed to complete the restoration of the ‘El Palito’ refinery, after they signed an agreement in May of that same year to put the operation of the plant located in the municipality of Puerto Cabello, in the Venezuelan state of Carabobo.

The last high-level visit between the two countries was in February, when the Iranian foreign ministerHosein Amir Abdolahian, arrived in Caracas to review the cooperation agenda and diversify the strategic alliance. On that occasion he met at the Miraflores Palace with President Maduro.