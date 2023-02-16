1 hour ago

image captiontext, Iranian President Rahih met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 14.

On February 14, Iranian President Rahim visited China and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This visit has attracted the attention of the international community. There are three main backgrounds: Iran and China have maintained good bilateral relations for a long time, and signed a 25-year long-term agreement in 2021; Iranian officials have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the “old enemy” in the Gulf region since then; war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the Iran nuclear agreement broke down, the relationship between China and Iran has taken a turn for the worse, and China has continued friction with the United States in the fields of economy, trade and technology. Some readers form the impression that “Russia-China-Iran” is accelerating the formation of an alliance against the West.

In the past few months, from the G20 to the trip to the Middle East and frequent talks with leaders of various countries, China seems to have made some adjustments in its diplomatic strategy, trying to be more balanced and avoid being seen as a member of the alliance against the West.

How will this change affect China‘s interests and even the world situation? BBC Chinese sorted out the recent relevant diplomatic developments and expert opinions.

“Western countries need to closely monitor the interaction between Russia, Iran and China.” Timothy Heath, a senior international defense researcher at the Rand Corporation of the United States, said that Russia suffered setbacks on the battlefield, protests erupted in Iran, and China‘s economy was also under pressure. With each passing day, “they will likely become increasingly motivated to cooperate and assist each other.” See also Yanjin conducts publicity activities to prevent illegal fundraising

Under similar concerns, Xi Jinping and Leahy mentioned “mutual support, solidarity and cooperation” during their talks, and this sentence was frequently mentioned by the international media.

During Trump’s tenure, the United States and China started a trade war and a technology war, and Sino-US relations deteriorated; Trump canceled the nuclear agreement with Iran, and sanctions against Iran came into force again. After Biden took office, the relationship between the United States and China and Iran It has not changed, and even worsened after the Russo-Ukraine war; this has given China and Iran more reasons to strengthen bilateral relations. The crystallization of this willingness is the 25-year long-term contract signed by the two countries in 2021.

After the start of the Russo-Ukraine War, Russia and Iran have become closer in military cooperation, and Iran has been accused of becoming Russia’s arms supplier. China avoided condemning Russia early in the war, but emphasized that it would not comply with Western economic sanctions against Russia, which gave Western observers the impression that “Russia-China-Iran” was accelerating the formation of an alliance against the West.

China also has concerns of its own. Chim Lee, a China analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), told BBC Chinese that during the epidemic, Xi Jinping avoided face-to-face talks with leaders of various countries, and there was a diplomatic price for this. At the same time, continued U.S. diplomatic visits, coupled with the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, will help strengthen Western consensus on issues of security, technological competition and human rights. Under such circumstances, China is worried that the United States will build an international alliance to jointly exert pressure on China.

Balancing the Powers of the Middle East

Before Iran’s visit this time, it had just had a bad time with China because of Xi Jinping’s trip to Saudi Arabia. See also Egan dreams of returning to the Tour

In December 2022, Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia and held a summit with a number of Arab countries to sign cooperation agreements. The high-profile and high-density itinerary conveyed a strong message-the relationship between China and Saudi Arabia, and even the entire Arab region. Will enter a new period of rapid development.

image captiontext, Xi Jinping visited Saudi Arabia at the end of last year and received a high-level reception. The Saudi side fired a 21-gun salute, and the protocol plane pulled out a red and yellow ribbon symbolizing the Chinese flag in the air.

But on the other side of the Gulf is Iran, Saudi Arabia’s old enemy. In the chaotic situation in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Iran are often compared to the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War – the two powers confront each other, divide camps, and often play behind-the-scenes roles in proxy wars. What’s more interesting is that Saudi Arabia and Iran are placed in the global situation, and behind them stand the figures of two other powerful countries-the United States and Russia.

For a long time, however, China and Iran have maintained a closer bilateral relationship.

If China wants to show leadership, it must carefully manage its relations with Saudi Arabia and Iran, its old enemies in the Middle East, maintain a certain degree of neutrality, and pursue its own economic, political and security interests.

If you carefully study China‘s diplomatic history in the Middle East, it is not difficult to find another trajectory – China has been trying to strike a balance between Tehran (the capital of Iran) and Riyadh (the capital of Saudi Arabia) on both sides of the Gulf. Every few years, close diplomatic activities will be launched against one of the countries. Although it often stimulates the nerves of the other country, China will also make some corresponding compensations and balances. See also Sedico, damage to 13 cars: psychiatric report to the alleged striker

For example, in 2016, Xi Jinping signed comprehensive strategic partnership agreements with Saudi Arabia and Iran, with only a few weeks between the two; another example, in 2019, China held joint military exercises with Iran and Saudi Arabia, and the two military exercises were only a few weeks apart. time.

Even two days after Xi Jinping left Saudi Arabia, Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua visited Tehran immediately. However, diplomats in Tehran are obviously unwilling to see China and Saudi Arabia warming up. Hu Chunhua also felt an unexpected rebound in Tehran.

Hu Chunhua met with Iranian President Rahim. The latter said that China‘s visit to Saudi Arabia has in some ways caused “dissatisfaction” within the Iranian government.

Iran’s dissatisfaction is mainly aimed at the joint statement issued by China and the Gulf Arab States Cooperation Council, which mentioned that it is necessary to “handle the Iranian nuclear issue, destabilize regional activities, prevent terrorist organizations, sectarian organizations and illegal armed organizations from Support”, this expression is the long-standing view of the Gulf countries on Iran.

The statement also pledged to support the initiative and efforts of the United Arab Emirates to “conduct bilateral negotiations in accordance with the norms of international law for a peaceful settlement” of the three islands (Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, Abu Musa) in the Persian Gulf, which have been administered by Iran since 1971 , which is a sensitive topic for Tehran. Some Iranian media even published commentary articles saying that in view of this, Iran should consider recognizing Taiwan’s status.

Jonathan Fulton, an associate professor of political science at Zayed University in the United Arab Emirates, wrote that it is unusual for China to intervene in disputes in the Middle East. kind of betrayal.

It is against this background that Leahy’s visit to China is regarded by public opinion as a means of repairing the relationship between the two countries.

Ma Xiaolin, dean of the Institute of Mediterranean Studies at Zhejiang University of Foreign Studies, told BBC Chinese that on the Middle East issue, whether Iran, Arab countries, Turkey, or Israel, they are all friendly countries to China, and China will take care of each other. Interests and concerns, we also try our best to avoid being involved in regional disputes between them. Cooperation with any party is not aimed at a third party. This is China‘s consistent policy.

add text to video, How did the United States and Iran become deadly rivals?

Is China adjusting relations with Russia and Iran?

In relations with Russia, China is also trying to balance. At the G20 summit in November last year, Western leaders turned their attention to China, and everyone seemed to believe that Xi Jinping’s influence on Putin should not be underestimated. During the intensive diplomatic activities in Bali, China at least sent a signal – it will not move closer to Russia.

The final communiqué of the summit condemned Russia “in the strongest possible terms”, and John Kirton, founder of the G20 Research Group, described the declaration as a “major breakthrough”: “It means that China has abandoned Russia, not only There are no more unlimited friendships, and no friendships at all.”

From China‘s point of view, the protracted Iran nuclear negotiations have made Chinese businessmen cautiously avoid triggering US sanctions. Although the two countries have signed a long-term cooperation agreement of objective scale, it may have little effect in the short term. Coupled with the domestic turmoil in Iran, China will inevitably hesitate to continue to deepen cooperation with Iran.

In contrast, the economic ties between China and Saudi Arabia have become more and more important at the moment when oil prices are soaring. Coupled with the sluggish relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia, it seems that it has created excellent conditions for the upgrading of Sino-Saudi relations.

Russia’s situation is even more unstable. No matter in terms of military, political or economic, if China maintains a one-sided relationship, it may endanger its own interests.

Therefore, there is a view that, amidst the drastic changes in the international environment, China should properly distance itself from Russia and Iran, so as to avoid being dragged into the water by them and form a new Cold War in which the two camps confront each other.

Ma Xiaolin believes that China, Russia, and Iran have common positions on many issues, but they have different views on many issues. Therefore, there is no problem that Russia and Iran will drag China into the water, because China has more important interests with the EU and the United States. China is a realistic country, and it is impossible to sacrifice its own peaceful development to please which partner or neighbor. It can be calculated clearly.

What’s the future?

“It’s clear that a rift is forming between Moscow and Beijing when it comes to Tehran.” Seth Cropsey, the former US assistant secretary of defense, also noted this trend. He wrote that Russia’s arms are decreasing day by day, and Iran, as one of the few suppliers, has become more and more strategically significant. Recently, Russia and Iran’s Middle East policies have become more and more consistent.

According to Krops, Tehran is seen by Beijing as a potential spoiler. Although the relationship with Iran still has benefits, such as oil, for example, it can consume US resources and energy. However, if China can establish good relations with Arab countries and ensure the security of the Middle East region and its own oil transportation through diplomatic and economic means, then the importance of Iran will be greatly reduced.

image captiontext, In March 2021, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif signed a 25-year cooperation agreement.

With Iran and Saudi Arabia, China still struggles to achieve a true balance because of differences in its relationship with Russia and the United States, the two backing powers. The relationship between China and Saudi Arabia is still mainly in the economic and trade field, but the relationship with Iran has become closer in the security field. Even economically, there are differences in importance. The Sino-Iranian contract lasts for 25 years, while the contract between China and Arab countries lasts for 3 to 5 years.

Krops’s argument further supports the difficulty of this long-run balance. He suggested that the United States should take advantage of the current differences to put more pressure on Iran, both militarily and economically, to push China out of the Middle East.

Although the outside world judges that China will adjust its diplomatic strategy in the near future, some analysts believe that this adjustment will not be a complete shift. Li Ziqian said that there are structural frictions between China and the West on trade policy, technology, human rights, and national security issues. China‘s attempts to stabilize growing tensions with the West will inevitably raise concerns in Russia and Iran.

Li Ziqian reminded that the relationship between China, Russia and Iran was mixed with other factors from the beginning. Be vigilant when importing dependencies.

Ma Xiaolin remains optimistic about China‘s prospects in the Middle East. He believes that the overall environment of international relations is currently relatively chaotic. In the Middle East, the desire for independence is strengthened, and foreign forces do not want to interfere too much in Middle East affairs. China‘s reputation here is relatively good, especially the Belt and Road Initiative, which is a non-geographic, non-exclusive mechanism.