image source,Getty Images

Iranian President Rahih met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing on February 14.

On February 14, Iranian President Rahim visited China and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

This visit has attracted the attention of the international community. There are three main backgrounds: Iran and China have maintained good bilateral relations for a long time, and signed a 25-year long-term agreement in 2021; Iranian officials have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the “old enemy” in the Gulf region since then; war broke out between Russia and Ukraine, the Iran nuclear agreement broke down, the relationship between China and Iran has taken a turn for the worse, and China has continued friction with the United States in the fields of economy, trade and technology. Some readers form the impression that “Russia-China-Iran” is accelerating the formation of an alliance against the West.

In the past few months, from the G20 to the trip to the Middle East and frequent talks with leaders of various countries, China seems to have made some adjustments in its diplomatic strategy, trying to be more balanced and avoid being seen as a member of the alliance against the West.

How will this change affect China‘s interests and even the world situation? BBC Chinese sorted out the recent relevant diplomatic developments and expert opinions.

